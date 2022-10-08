EXCLUSIVE Q&A: 'Halloween Ends' last time James Jude Courtney plays The Shape

Erotic? Incredibly emotional? It's shocking enough to read those words in a description of the finale to "Halloween Ends," which comes out Friday, Oct. 14.

But that's what the actor who plays Michael Myers had to say about the much-anticipated showdown between the character and Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode — two characters who, as anyone who's seen the first "Halloween" knows, are brother and sister.

"The finale is powerful, and everything leading up to it builds towards that," said James Jude Courtney, who portrays Myers in the film.

Born near Cleveland, Ohio, Courtney graduated University of South Carolina's College of Journalism before moving to Los Angeles, where he acted and performed stunts at Universal Studios.

Courtney landed his first role in the 1989 film "The Freeway Maniac." Later, he appeared in "Far and Away," which starred Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. Courtney was also on the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" TV show and in other films, including "When a Man Loves a Woman."

In a Q&A with the Resorter last October, Courtney said he spent a weekend in a lockdown psych ward with "paranoid schizophrenic murders" to learn about psychopathic killers in preparation for "The Freeway Maniac," a role he said is similar to that of Myers, a.k.a. The Shape.

Courtney first played Myers in 2018, in director David Gordon Green's first "Halloween." Courtney is also in 2021 for "Halloween Kills," and now, in "Halloween Ends," which reportedly completes the trilogy.

"This is really more than a trilogy," said Courtney in a Oct. 6 email. "It's a film in three acts, each act released as one film. And so, just as with any film, the first two acts build to the final third act, where the powerful climax is realized. I cannot go deeper into this without revealing too much of that incredibly emotional, violent and erotic finale."

But Courtney does reveal plenty in the following Q&A, such as how the portrayal of Michael Myers is sort of a Darth Vader situation. Courtney shares the billing for the role of Myers with Nick Castle, who donned the William Shatner mask in the original 1978 film.

Courtney also discusses what it was like to make "Halloween Ends" and whether he will again play what he has called "the role of a lifetime."

Note: The following has been edited for length, flow and clarity.

Resorter: How do you share the role of Myers with Nick Castle?

James Jude Courtney: First, let me say Nick Castle and I are very close friends. We speak often and travel together with our significant others when we can. I did not meet him until the third week of shooting on “Halloween" 2018. We have never once discussed the character. When we met we hoped that we would share a scene, as we both knew he was coming in to do one cameo scene.

We got our wish. When Laurie Strode drives up to the house and sees The Shape in the window, that is Nick. In the same scene when she shoots the mirror out, it's me. Reason being is that the mask is built to my face, and any other person will morph and distend it, so Nick could only be shot at a distance. This scene was the proverbial passing of the torch between the OG Shape and my newest iteration.

So he was in one scene in 2018. He was not in “Halloween Kills,” though he was given credit because he did the breathing, which he did in all three. We both agreed he should do the breathing because in poetic terms he remains the original breath of life of this character. He is also in “Halloween Ends,” but not as Michael Myers — rather a whole different character altogether.

Resorter: How was making “Halloween Ends” different than your work on other films in the franchise?

James Jude Courtney: It was no different at all. Same cast, crew, director, SFX makeup. I have been in the same spiritual place each time I showed up to Christopher Nelson's SFX makeup trailer on the very first day. The only difference was the finale between Jamie Lee Curtis and I. It is the most intense and powerful scene I have ever acted in. Jamie said the same thing as well.

Resorter: What does this movie do that audiences haven’t seen in the other “Halloween” films?

James Jude Courtney: It starts with the writing. David Gordon Green and Danny McBride and their colleagues have created characters that are deeper, richer, and the films deal with current and very important social issues. Then there is the fine directing that is unique to Green’s style and Michael Simmonds’ incredible cinematography. Add Academy Award-winning SFX makeup by Christopher Nelson, and brother, we caught lightning in a bottle! And ... Jamie Lee Curtis!

Resorter: You once called The Shape the role of a lifetime. Do you still feel that way?

James Jude Courtney: It still is. Even more so now that we have experienced the climax of the film, the final showdown between Laurie and The Shape.

Resorter: People are wondering if this is really the last “Halloween” film. Would you play The Shape again?

James Jude Courtney: It is the last "Halloween" for me. I signed a three picture deal, as did Green and all of the rest of us. As far as the franchise, I cannot speak to that.

Resorter: With the trilogy wrapped, what’s next for James Jude Courtney?

James Jude Courtney: I've got two films and a television show waiting for me, which will keep me busy for a very long time to come.

"Halloween Ends" will be in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service Oct. 14.

According to the Internet Movie Database, the film is rated R for bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout and some sexual references.