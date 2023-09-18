Area children can enter an art contest with the theme "Ability ... Not Disability."

The 24th annual youth art contest of Society's Assets is open to kindergartners through high school seniors in Walworth, Kenosha, Racine and Jefferson counties.

Society's Assets is a resource for people with disabilities, offering supportive home and personal care, home and vehicle modifications and numerous other benefits.

Adrienne Stiger, of Society's Assets Community Relations Committee, said there were over 600 entries in last year's contest. The committee oversees the contest.

"The committee believes this project creates disability awareness and acceptance and promotes positive action," said Stiger. "It also shares our mission with young people in the community.”

Schools within the four-county service area of Society's Assets will receive contest information packets. Parents and students can also contact Society's Assets for entry blanks or access them at www.societysassets.org.

Prizes will be awarded to winners in each of the four grade categories.

Contest entries must be turned into a Society's Assets office by Friday, Nov. 3, at 4:30 p.m.

Offices are at 615 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn; 5455 Sheridan Road, Kenosha; and 5200 Washington Ave., Suite 225, Racine.

Judging will be later in November.

Winning entries from each category are permanently displayed at the Racine office.

Call 262-637-9182, ext. 3605, for more information.

