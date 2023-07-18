The following information may change after it is published. Verifying the following information with venues is recommended. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Spotlight

Country Thunder

Thursday-Sunday, July 20-23, 2305 Richmond Road, town of Randall.

One of Southeastern Wisconsin's largest events returns with over 40 artists schedule to entertain at the outdoor country music festival.

On July 20, headliner Cody Johnson takes to the stage at 10 p.m. Earlier, the Reklaws play at 3:30 p.m.; the Washboard Union at 5 p.m.; Chase Matthew at 6:30 p.m.; and Parker McCollum at 8 p.m.

Jon Pardi is the headliner July 21. He is slated to perform at 10 p.m. Playing earlier in the day are John Morgan, 2 p.m.; Halle Kearns, 3:30 p.m.; Hailey Whitters, 5 p.m.; Parmalee, 6:30 p.m.; and Lainey Wilson, 8 p.m.

Jason Aldean headlines July 22, playing at 10 p.m. Performing earlier are Frank Ray, 2 p.m.; Shane Profitt, 3:30 p.m.; Lonestar, 6:30 p.m.; and Carly Pearce, 8 p.m.

On July 23, Keith Urban is in the top slot, playing at 9 p.m. Earlier are Mackenzie Carpenter, 2:30 p.m.; Priscilla Block, 4 p.m.; Bailey Zimmerman, 5:30 p.m.; and Ashley McBryde, 7 p.m.

See below Lake Stage gig listings at the event. Tickets start at $175. Note: Some packages are already sold out. Go to countrythunder.com for more information.

Hurricane Reggae Band

Thursday, July 20, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Award-winning band based in Chicago features De Hurricane, who is from the island of Dominica. Part of Visit Lake Geneva’s free Concerts In The Park series. See visitlakegeneva.com for more details.

Simply Elton: A Tribute to the Great Elton John

Friday, July 21, doors open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Geneva Stage, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Brian Harris brings the music of Sir Elton John to life. Tickets $19-35. Go to GenevaStage.com.

Tributes to the Beatles

Two Beatles tributes in one week? Sign me up.

The BriTins: Beatles Tribute is Saturday, July 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

The group from covers the Fab Four’s hits using authentic Beatles gear. Part of the bandshell's 2023 Free Concerts In The Park series.

Closing this year's Music By The Lake series at George Williams College of Aurora University is BritBeat. The multimedia concert journey through the history of the Beatles is Saturday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m. The college is located at 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.

Tickets are $30 lawn, $45 terrace, $70 orchestra and $85 dress circle. Go to musicbythelake.com.

The Guess Who

Saturday, July 22, 7:30 p.m., George Williams College of Aurora University.

But before Music By The Lake ends, the long-running Canadian band behind “American Woman” and “These Eyes” will perform. Tickets: $30 lawn, $45 terrace, $70 orchestra, $85 dress circle. Go to musicbythelake.com.

St. Paul and the Minneapolis Funk Allstars

Friday, July 28, 8 p.m., Geneva Stage.

An act showcasing those who wrote, produced and performed on some of the biggest electro funk-rock hits to come out of the Twin Cities. Band is comprised of musicians who worked with Prince, The Time, Carmen Electra and others. Note: Some seats are already sold out for this show. Those still available as of July 17 range from $35-65. Go to GenevaStage.com.

Other big gigs

The Neil & Nostalgia Show — Wednesday, July 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Riverview Park, 1588 Mill St., town of Lyons.

Eric “Diamond” has performed as Neil Diamond for the last 20 years, including as a headliner of the Ultimate Legends show, according to the Visit Lake Geneva website. Here, he’s putting on a free show, sponsored by Lyons For a Better Neighborhood. Guests can bring lawn chairs, coolers and picnic baskets.

We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Tribute — Wednesday & Thursday, July 19 & 20, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan.

Michelle Berting fills the role of Karen Carpenter in this show, which promises an intimate, behind-the-scenes portrait of the Carpenters. Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Zachary Stevenson — Friday & Saturday, July 21 & 22, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

The award-winning actor/musician/writer’s tribute to Buddy Holly has logged numerous sold-out shows at Belfry. Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Buffett's Margaritaville: Jimmy Buffett Tribute — Tuesday & Wednesday, July 25 & 26, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

As of July 17, this show was almost sold out, according to the venue. Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Superfly — Thursday, July 27, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park.

Dubbed the "ultimate party band" of Milwaukee and Wisconsin, the band is expected to deliver non-stop dance, pop, classic rock and country hits. Part of Visit Lake Geneva's free Concerts In The Park series.

Drew Baloh: Garth Brooks Tribute — July 27, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

As of July 17, this show was almost sold out, according to the venue. Tickets: $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Elements: Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute — Friday & Saturday, July 28 & 29, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre.

Northeastern act has over 50 years experience in recording, performing and touring. Tickets $62-79. Go to belfrymusictheatre.com.

Glenn Davis & West Side Andy — Friday, July 28, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell.

Davis, a local bluesman with over 50 years in the game, plays weekly in the area. This is a chance to see him play for free at the bandshell's 2023 Free Concerts In The Park series.

Calendar

Wednesday, July 19

DNA — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Doghouse Roses — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Terry Byrne — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Thursday, July 20

Zach Matthews Band — 3:30 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

Doghouse Roses — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

SJ McDonald — 5 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

Kenny Jones — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Burn 'n Bush — 7 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

Grant Milliren — 7-9 p.m., Niche Café and Wine Bar, 715 Hunt Club Road, town of Geneva.

Austin Edwards — 9 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

Drew Cooper — 11:30 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

Friday, July 21

Bond Henry Band — 2 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

Wayland — 3:30 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

Second Chances — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Just Dave — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Eli Mosley — 5:30 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

Matthew Adam — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

JFK the Band — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Car Tunes — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Nate Venturelli — 7 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

Mike Maxwell & KB Marion — 7 p.m., Niche Café and Wine Bar.

Doghouse Roses — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Drew Cooper — 9 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

1950's Karaoke — 9-11 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge.

Tim Gleason — 11:30 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

Saturday, July 22

Noah Hithner — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Terry Byrne Band — 2 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

Exit Plan — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Brad Morgan — 3:30 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

Contact High — 4-8 p.m., Geneva Stage.

Tim & Amy Rose — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Trinadora — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Steven Cade — 5 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

That Gurl — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck's Brewing Company.

Randy McCallister — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Wayland — 7 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

Eugene Gruber — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge.

Paulie and the Poor Boys — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Taylor Goyette — 9 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Warren Garrett — 11:30 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

Sunday, July 23

Great Sax — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Cole Brandt — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Blue Rhythm Trio — 2-6 p.m., The Getaway on Lake Como, W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva.

D'Lite Duo — 2:30-6 p.m., Pier 290.

Alika Arlynn Band — 2:30 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

The Mackenzie O'Brien Band — 4:30 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

Steven Cade — 6 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

Payton Taylor — 8 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

Bootjack Road — 10:30 p.m., Country Thunder Lake Stage.

Monday, July 24

Bird & Bloom — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, July 25

Heather Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Frank Whiting — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Mike Van Dyke — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

D'Lite Duo — 6:30-9:30 p.m., DJ's In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Wednesday, July 26

Whalen & Glenn Davis — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Indigo Canyon — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

D'Lite Duo — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Thursday, July 27

Second Chances — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Matt Jaye — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, July 28

Blues Rhythm Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Sheri Stouffer — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Doghouse Roses — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck's Brewing Company.

Bad Dads — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Open Mic — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge.

Gravity of Youth — 8-11 p.m., Herner's Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Saturday, July 29

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Terry Byrne — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Just Dave — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Temper — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Blaine and Jake — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck's Brewing Company.

Whalen & Guest — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Eric Carlson — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store and the Lounge.

Cesare Salad & the Spicy Croutons — 7-10 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ's In The Drink.

