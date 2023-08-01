Tammy Dunn’s enthusiasm for all things German is contagious. Then again, there is more than ample cause for the director of DAS Fest USA to be excited.

Now in its third year, the three-day German celebration is bigger than ever, with over twice the number of musicians scheduled to perform, not to mention nearly every type of festival activity imaginable.

DAS Fest USA is Friday through Sunday, Aug. 4 to 6, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

But who better to the explain it all than Dunn, who aside from being one of the founders of the event is also CEO of United Way of Walworth County.

Note: The following Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

Resorter: How has DAS Fest grown since its inception?

Tammy Dunn: We have gone from having eight bands to 17 this year, and we’ve tripled our vendors. Year one, people had a hard time even pronouncing it, or understanding what it was, and now DAS Fest just roles off the tongue. The community has really embraced it. We’re constantly looking for ways to improve and expand. This year, we’ve added a free shuttle to and from Lake Geneva all weekend, glass art making demonstrations by Mack Glass, Lake Geneva Axe Throwing, a craft fair on Saturday and Sunday, and a meat raffle where the grand prize is a whole freezer cut pig with all proceeds going to charity. Also new this year, the Boys and Girls Club are running two-hour soccer camps for ages 7-11 during the fest. And registration even gets mom or dad a DAS Fest drink ticket.

Resorter: Has the growth of this event surprised you?

Tammy Dunn: Not really.

Resorter: Why?

Tammy Dunn: I love the fairgrounds, it’s charming, spacious, and green. It’s easy to get to and easy to park. I knew it would be the perfect place to host a festival like this. I grew up surrounded by this type of German culture, and I knew once people got a taste of it, they’d be hooked. Year one, when it was just an idea, I invited a family friend who just happens to be the general manager of Mader’s Restaurant to the grounds to look at what I was thinking. I’ll never forget the look on his face as he stared across the grounds. I said, “You see it, don’t you?” And he said, “I sure do.”

Resorter: DAS Fest has been around a few years now. What’s your favorite memory?

Tammy Dunn: Well, that’s a tough question, I have many. I’ll try to narrow it to two. First, I love the grand finale with the Alex Meixner Band on Sunday at 6 p.m. on the main stage. Other bands join in and there’s so much talent and energy in one place, you can’t even take your eyes off them to polka. Second, The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band playing “Gloria” while standing on tables. People stuff dollar bills in their loferl —German socks — and they give all the money they collect to charity. We’ve been the recipient two years in a row as all proceeds from DAS Fest USA go to multiple nonprofit organizations through the United Way of Walworth County. The German word for cheers is “prost,” and we like to say often that we’re “Prosting for Charity!” at DAS Fest.

Resorter: What new development for this year’s event has you the most excited?

Tammy Dunn: The Red Hot Chilli Pipers — NOT the Peppers — The Swing Crew, Alpensterne and the Alex Meixner Band all play on Friday. DAS means “the” in German. With an emphasis on DAS, we’re simply THE, or “thee” fest. We want to bring traditional German music, Americana, and invite a special guest representing another culture and genre that we can all learn from and enjoy every year. I can’t wait for people to come for one band and hear an additional style of music that they hadn’t experienced before. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are a rock — or as they say “bagrock” — group from Scotland. To be part of their U.S. tour, and their only stop in southern Wisconsin this summer, is a big deal. They are a nine-piece ensemble consisting of pipers, guitarists, keyboards and drummers who have been rocking the world from New York to Beijing to Melbourne and everywhere in between, with musicianship of the highest order and a passion for pipes that will leave you breathless. The band has four music degrees from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama and all the pipers and drummers have played at the top level in bagpiping.

Resorter: What would you say is the most popular aspect of the event?

Tammy Dunn: Oh, this is another tough question. For some, it’s spending time together with family. For others, it’s stein hoisting competitions, or music and dancing, or the Markthalle — shops — or the cultural performances. Or free admission, that’s cool. But I’m going to answer the bier, which is how we Germans spell it. We are bringing Hofbräu, Hacker-Pschorr, and Paulaner straight from the ship to DAS Fest USA. I mean our German beer order truly comes right off the ship to the fest. We’ll also have local craft breweries like Topsy Turvy and Duesterbeck’s. Camba Bavaria is also coming back. They’re one of the first German breweries specializing in American craft beers. There’s a twist! In total, we have 25 varieties of beer this year. Another great thing is that we allow people to bring and transfer a cup of beer into their own favorite steins. It’s fun to see the variety of steins people have. Of course, if you don’t have one yet, there are several steins available for purchase at the fest.

Resorter: Discuss the food at this year’s DAS Fest. What can we expect?

Tammy Dunn: The famous Mader’s Restaurant returns with authentic German favorites, Reuben rolls and giant pretzels. This year, they’ll be serving bratwurst from local favorite Lake Geneva Country Meats. You can get a one-third pound smoked bacon, jalapeno, cheddar cheese bratwurst with sauerkraut and jalapenos. Lake Geneva Country Meats has won so many awards for their sausages, from Wisconsin championships to 14 gold medals and the honorary trophy from the German Butcher’s Association in Frankfurt, Germany. We’re excited to have them as our “Official Bratwurst of DAS Fest USA.” We also have Geneva Lake West Rotary Club on site with their corn roast Babushka’s famous pierogis, Nice Boots BBQ with a Saturday pig roast Scrima’s Pizza, including a German version and the most delicious pretzels baked on site — 400 pretzels an hour — by Woodstock Pretzel Company out of Georgia. Magpie’s will have a German Döner sandwich, think gyro deep-fried rouladen on a stick and their signature dill pickles wrapped in a wonton with pepper jack. All the best snacks will be available, too — cheese curds, roasted Bavarian nuts, mini donuts, kettle corn, ice cream, and plenty of kid-friendly food. And then there’s the Kaffee und Kuchen — coffee and cake. In Germany, everything comes to a halt when it’s coffee and cake hour. You’ll find Black Forest Cake, Schaum Torte with strawberries, plum cake, apple strudel and the coveted Bienenstich — bee sting cake with honey and almonds.

Resorter: Another part of DAS Fest is the ever-growing lineup of musicians who perform at it. Was it a conscious decision to make music such an integral part of the event?

Tammy Dunn: Absolutely!

Resorter: Why?

Tammy Dunn: The variety of music is what makes DAS Fest USA stand out. All year long, we get dozens of requests from bands across the United States and Europe asking to play at DAS Fest. Our Backyard Stage is where you’ll find Americana-style tunes by Petty Union and the Gebel Girls, with Rachel Christine from the last season of “The Voice.” The Biergarten is the place to hang out and enjoy traditional German music and master yodeling from well-known German bands. And the Oktoberfest Tent showcases bands like The Freistadt Alte Kameraden, Copper Box, The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, and the one and only Alex Meixner. When we were thinking of starting DAS Fest, there were three things that I knew we needed to be successful: Mader’s Restaurant, Ernst Licht German Imports and Alex Meixner. Alex is an International Polka Hall of Famer that sings in 11 languages and plays 12 instruments. His talent is unlike anything you’ll ever see. He makes playing two instruments at the same time look easy and has a rendition of “Crazy Train” that will surely surprise you. His high energy will have you laughing, singing and dancing like no one’s watching. He has a long list of accomplishments and accolades. He’s the accordion behind Jack Black’s movie “The Polka King.” We are so lucky to have him playing right here in our backyard in Walworth County for the third year in a row. If you want a sneak peek, you can catch the Alex Meixner Band at Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 6-8 p.m.

Resorter: What is the funniest aspect of DAS Fest? Is it the dachshund/Corgi races?

Tammy Dunn: The Original Live Glockenspiel show is hilarious and a must-see. It depicts the day in the life of a lumberjack. People love it! But you are correct, nothing beats the Little Leg Races and the Bark and Bier Costume Contest for dachshunds and their Welsh friends, the Corgis. We have 300 dogs registered to race over three days.

For other information about DAS Fest USA, go to to dasfestusa.com.

