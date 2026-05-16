Art Quiet nature moments: Creators discuss their pieces in Lake Geneva exhibit Steve Targo May 16, 2026 3 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s Late Spring Show in full effect, two artists in the exhibit recently explained their pieces.kAm$E2CE65 :? pAC:=[ E96 {2E6 $AC:?8 $9@H CF?D F?E:= yF?6 f 2E v2==6CJ aab :? 5@H?E@H? {2<6 v6?6G2]k^AmkAm{@42E65 2E aab qC@25 $E][ E96 7@F?52E:@? @H?D 2?5 @A6C2E6D E96 82==6CJ[ H9:49 :D @A6? uC:52JD\|@?52JD `_ 2]>]\d A]>]k^AmkAm!2:?E:?8D[ 5C2H:?8D[ A9@E@8C2A9J[ ;6H6=CJ[ A@EE6CJ[ >:I65 >65:2 2?5 @E96C EJA6D @7 2CE 2C6 762EFC65 :? E96 {2E6 $AC:?8 $9@H]k^Am kAm#646?E=J[ E96 7@F?52E:@? C6=62D65 :?7@C>2E:@? @? EH@ 2CE:DED :? E96 D9@H[ {:D2 q=24<@H:4K 2?5 p?5C62 y6?D6?]k^Am People are also reading… New clothing store set to open in downtown Lake Geneva Lake Geneva alderman censured after video incident Lake Geneva considers property for police and fire station Geneva Lakes Family YMCA eyeing Townline Road site for new campus Is Lake Geneva really going with trolleys? Council delays voting on whether to pursue land purchase for public safety building Lake Geneva alderwoman complaints tossed: ‘Not refutable evidence’ Lake Geneva approves conceptual plans for Hillmoor area College academy set to open charter school in Elkhorn Wisconsin State Senate rejects bipartisan deal on school funding, tax rebates 'A lot of bigger issues': Big Ten coach rips Wisconsin in preview magazine 3 takeaways from Wisconsin flipping a standout in-state linebacker Gov. Tony Evers, Republican leaders agree to $1.8 billion deal on school funding, tax rebates She narrowly survived hantavirus 30 years ago. Here’s what it was like. Simple Food Group presents plans for multi-use campus kAmu@C @G6C EH@ 564256D[ =@42= 2CE:DE q=24<@H:4K 92D 6IA=@C65 4C62E:G:EJ E9C@F89 >:I65 >65:2 2?5 24CJ=:4 A2:?E:?8[ 56G6=@A:?8 2 DEJ=6 C@@E65 :? A6CD@?2= 6IAC6DD:@? 2?5 2 566A 4@??64E:@? E@ E96 ?2EFC2= H@C=5]k^Am Lisa Blackowicz with her piece “Quiet Between the Trees,” which is featured in the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s Late Spring Show. Submitted, Regional News kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 7@F?52E:@?[ q=24<@H:4K D2:5 E96 >@DE 7F=7:==:?8 2DA64E @7 96C 2CE:DE:4 AC@46DD :D E96 7C665@> E@ 4C62E6 H92E D96 =@G6D 2?5 >2<6 :E F?:BF6=J 96C @H?] sC2H:?8 962G:=J 7C@> 96C DFCC@F?5:?8D[ D96 @7E6? EFC?D E@ ?62C3J A2C<D 2?5 =@?8 H2=<D 7@C :?DA:C2E:@?[ 2==@H:?8 E96 DF3E=6 362FEJ @7 ?2EFC6 E@ 8F:56 96C H@C<]k^Am kAmw6C A:646 “"F:6E q6EH66? E96 %C66D” C67=64ED E96 4@??64E:@?]k^Am kAm%96 H@C< :D 2 4@==64E:@? @7 A9@E@8C2A9:4 :>286D 42AEFC65 5FC:?8 96C H2=<D E9C@F89 =@42= A2C<D[ 9:89=:89E:?8 >@>6?ED @7 DE:==?6DD 2?5 E96 F?56CDE2E65 6=682?46 7@F?5 :? 6G6CJ52J =2?5D42A6D] q=24<@H:4K :?G:E6D G:6H6CD E@ A2FD6 2?5 2AAC64:2E6 E96 ?2EFC2= 362FEJ E92E DFCC@F?5D E96>]k^Am kAmp C6D:56?E @7 |4w6?CJ[ x==:?@:D[ q=24<@H:4K 92D 366? 2 >6>36C @7 E96 v6?6G2 {2<6 pCED u@F?52E:@? 7@C 7:G6 J62CD]k^Am Andrea Jensen with her piece, “Kintsugi Way.” Submitted, Regional News kAmkDEC@?8mq62FEJ U2>Aj C6?6H2=k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmy6?D6? 92D 2 E9@F89E7F=[ 6IAC6DD:G6 2AAC@249 E@ 96C H@C< :? H2E6C4@=@C]k^AmkAm$96 3682? 96C ;@FC?6J H:E9 E96 >65:F> 5FC:?8 E96 DF>>6C @7 E96 r~'xs\`h A2?56>:4[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 7@F?52E:@?] y6?D6? DEF5:65 F?56C $92C@? {2CD@?[ H9@ :D 2=D@ 2 7@F?52E:@? >6>36C]k^AmkAmu@C y6?D6?[ 4C62E:?8 2CE :D C@@E65 :? 2 56D:C6 E@ D92C6 362FEJ H:E9 @E96CD]k^Am kAm(9:=6 ?2EFC6 @7E6? 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Steve Targo Special Sections Coordinator Author email Follow Steve Targo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular New clothing store set to open in downtown Lake Geneva Clothing store owner Estevan Longoria is set to open his first brick-and-mortar Lost Files location at 607 W. Main St. in downtown Lake Geneva… Lake Geneva alderman censured after video incident Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Personnel Committee approved on May 4 to issue a censure against Alderman Joel Hoiland related to a … Lake Geneva considers property for police and fire station Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved on April 27 an option to purchase 16 acres of land near the intersection of South Edwards Bou… Geneva Lakes Family YMCA eyeing Townline Road site for new campus The organization has said that is is running out of space at its current location, 203 S. Wells St. Is Lake Geneva really going with trolleys? Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved on April 27 to send a letter of intent to transportation company, Jones Travel & Tour in …