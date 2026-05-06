Strong offensive play secures Big Foot/Williams Bay victory Kaitlyn Hupp May 6, 2026 8 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer team competed in a conference matchup against Edgerton on Monday, May 4, ultimately coming away with a 1-0 victory.kAm%96 r9:67\s@8D H6C6 6G6?=J >2E4965[ H:E9 E96 8@2= 4@>:?8 :? E96 bbC5 >:?FE6 3J $@A9:2 $E6H2CE]k^AmkAmt586CE@? A=2J65 2 5676?D:G6 82>6 2D E96 >:57:6=56CD @7 q:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J <6AE E96 32== @? E96 rC:>D@? %:56 D:56 @7 E96 7:6=5 7@C >@DE @7 E96 82>6] k^Am kAmp >F=E:EF56 @7 D9@ED H6C6 E2<6? @? 8@2= 3J >:57:6=56CD 2?5 7@CH2C5D 2=:<6 DF49 2D $E6H2CE[ y2?6E r2DE2?652[ z2J=:6 !2EE6CD@?[ pG2 w2??2[ 2?5 w2J=:6 (2?2E[ 3FE H6C6 F?23=6 E@ >2<6 :E A2DE t586CE@?’D 8@2=<66A6C]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva approves conceptual plans for Hillmoor area Simple Food Group presents plans for multi-use campus Racine County decommissions 100-Mile Bike Trail due to safety concerns Geneva Lakes Family YMCA eyeing Townline Road site for new campus UAW Local 180, CNH Industrial reach tentative labor contract agreement Animal welfare groups start transfer of 1,500 beagles from embattled Ridglan Farms Grant funding approved to promote Lake Geneva Pride Weekend Brewers infield prospect to meet with neurologist after collapse Lake Geneva school districts name teachers of the year 12 potential candidates to become Wisconsin athletic director Packers sign veteran quarterback, release Desmond Ridder Why the Packers' new defensive coordinator values 'how' over 'what' Trump safe after being rushed from White House correspondents dinner; shooter in custody Trump signs bill to fund DHS agencies including Secret Service, TSA Time is running out as the Bills home since 1973 gets closer to a methodical demolition kAm{F4:2 |2CE:?6K 2?5 vC24:6 !C:46 96=5 5@H? E96 5676?D6 @? E96 r9:67\s@8 D:56 @7 E96 7:6=5[ H:E9 8@2=<66A6C }@C2 }:4<6= <66A:?8 E96 D4@C6 D6E 2E _ H:E9 >F=E:A=6 D9@ED 7C@> E96 rC:>D@? %:56]k^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp Mar 6, 2026 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lake Geneva approves conceptual plans for Hillmoor area Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved conceptual plans for Zone 1 of the Hillmoor Property on April 27 by a 4-3 vote with alders Jo… Simple Food Group presents plans for multi-use campus The development would feature a bakery production facility, cafe and coffee shop, event space, catering kitchen, food laboratory and 30-unit a… Racine County decommissions 100-Mile Bike Trail due to safety concerns The decision means the county will no longer maintain signage for or actively promote the route. Geneva Lakes Family YMCA eyeing Townline Road site for new campus The organization has said that is is running out of space at its current location, 203 S. Wells St. UAW Local 180, CNH Industrial reach tentative labor contract agreement The new contract, which covers about 300 members, includes a 22% general wage increase for production employees and a 29% general wage increas…