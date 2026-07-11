Art Lake Geneva library displays paintings by Collins Her work was on TV & in retail stores across the U.S. Steve Targo Jul 11, 2026 6 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save You might have seen the art of Heather Gentile Collins on “Oprah,” “The Nate Berkus Show” or on HGTV.kAmr@==:?D :D yF=J’D 2CE:DE @7 E96 >@?E9 2E E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ]k^Am Painter/muralist Heather Gentile Collins is this month’s featured artist at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Jenny Grimm Photography, submitted kAmp? 2CE:DE H9@D6 C6249 6IE6?5D ?2E:@?H:56[ r@==:?D 92D =:46?D:?8 A2CE?6CD9:AD H:E9 DF49 >2;@C C6E2:=6CD 2D !@EE6CJ q2C?[ z@9=’D 2?5 #6DE@C2E:@? w2C5H2C6]k^AmkAmx? 2 AC6DD C6=62D6[ E96 =:3C2CJ DE2E65 E92E r@==:?D 4C27ED “FA=:7E:?8 G:DF2= ?2CC2E:G6D E92E :?G:E6 G:6H6CD E@ A2FD6 2?5 7:?5 362FEJ :? =:76’D :>A6C764E >@>6?ED]”k^Am kAmw6C A2:?E:?8D 7@4FD @? E96>6D @7 4@??64E:@?[ 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 C6D:=:6?46]k^Am People are also reading… Three children die after boat capsizes on Geneva Lake; state of emergency declared Community responds after summer storms hit Lake Geneva area Investigation continues into Friday’s Geneva Lake drownings Family honors children who drown after storm hit Geneva Lake with charity drive Wind gusts in deadly Lake Geneva storm as strong as Category 2 hurricane 'All hell broke loose': Witnesses recount storm that killed 3 children in Lake Geneva Family identifies third child who died in Geneva Lake storm; honors her with legacy fund Pink the Lake event returns to the Lake Geneva area Cleanup begins: Lake Geneva area embarks on restoration effort after severe storm Lake Geneva hotel welcomes two new dining establishments Local businesses offer support to residents post-storm Music organization denied complementary use of Riviera Cleanup begins amid Fourth of July events after Lake Geneva storms leave 3 dead Big Foot High School football team steps up to aid storm-hit local neighborhoods Former Lake Geneva boat launch worker taken into custody kAmp >6>36C @7 E96 v6?6G2 {2<6 pCE u@F?52E:@?[ r@==:?D :D 2 >FC2=:DE 2?5 A2:?E6C 4@??64E65 E@ EH@ 4@>>F?:E:6D — E96 v6?6G2 {2<6 2C62 2?5 r9:428@]k^AmkAmx? r9:428@[ r@==:?D H2D 369:?5 >2?J >FC2=D[ :?4=F5:?8 E96 “(6=4@>6 E@ #@D4@6 ':==286” 3C:586[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 AC6DD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm$96 2=D@ 92D =@?8\DE2?5:?8 E:6D E@ (:==:2>D q2J[ H96C6 96C H@C< 92D 364@>6 A2CE @7 E96 =@42= 6?G:C@?>6?E]k^Am kAmuC@> E96 |:C24=6 !2E9 >FC2= @? v6?6G2 {2<6 E@ A@A\FA :?DE2==2E:@?D 2E E96 =@42= 3FD:?6DD6D[ r@==:?D “4@?E:?F6D E@ 3C:586 E96 82A 36EH66? 7:?6 2CE 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ 6?8286>6?E[” E96 =:3C2CJ DE2E65[ “=62G:?8 2 EC2:= @7 =:89E 2?5 4@??64E:@? :? 6G6CJ DA246 D96 E@F496D]”k^Am kAm%96 5:DA=2J 42? 36 G:6H65 2== >@?E9 5FC:?8 =:3C2CJ 9@FCD[ H9:49 2C6 h 2]>]\d A]>] |@?52J[ uC:52J 2?5 $2EFC52Jj 2?5 h 2]>]\g A]>] %F6D52J[ (65?6D52J 2?5 %9FCD52J]k^AmkAmxE :D =@42E65 :? E96 25F=E 7:4E:@? D64E:@? @? E96 H6DE 6?5 @7 E96 =:3C2CJ]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 23@FE r@==:?D[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^86?6G2=2<62CED7@F?52E:@?]@C8Qm86?6G2=2<62CED7@F?52E:@?]@C8k^2m @C k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^962E96C86?E:=64@==:?D]4@>Qm962E96C86?E:=64@==:?D]4@>k^2m]k^Am Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Steve Targo Special Sections Coordinator Author email Follow Steve Targo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Three children die after boat capsizes on Geneva Lake; state of emergency declared In a posting on Facebook, the Lake Geneva Police Department said the city was "deploying all available resources to address immediate hazards,… Community responds after summer storms hit Lake Geneva area Heading into downtown Lake Geneva, trees lined the sides of the road, with many resting in yards and some on buildings. Investigation continues into Friday’s Geneva Lake drownings The three children were recovered from the sunken ship by divers, according to Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency Family honors children who drown after storm hit Geneva Lake with charity drive Caleb Oswald, 6, and Abigail Oswald, 7, of Wheaton, Illinois, were two of the three fatalities following a boating accident on Geneva Lake dur… Wind gusts in deadly Lake Geneva storm as strong as Category 2 hurricane A devastating storm that blew through Walworth County on July 3 included straight-line wind gusts estimated at 90 to 100 mph, equivalent to wi…