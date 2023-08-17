The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public comment on proposed permanent wolf rules relating to gray wolf harvest regulations (WM-03-21). The public comment period is open through Friday, Sept. 15.

A vitual public hearing on the proposed rule will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwpdeutrTgvE9abiQ8RBQGbGfE0eOOTeFtV#/registration.

The public can provide verbal comments on the draft rule at the hearing. Registration will take place at the hearing by completing a Hearing Appearance Form, available online at https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/doclink/forms/8300-014.pdf. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged if you plan to provide spoken comments during the hearing.

To pre-register, please download and complete the Hearing Appearace Form and send it to ScottR.Karel@wisconsin.gov.

The DNR will accept written comments on the proposed rule by U.S. mail, email or online. The public can review the rule and make comments online at https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/code/chr/hearings. All comments will have the same weight, including the verbal statements presented at the public hearing.

Written comments on the proposed rule will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. Please direct written comments to:

Department of Natural Resources

Attn: Scott Karel

P.O. Box 7921

101 S. Webster Street

Madison, WI 53707-7921

What is the proposed permanent rule?

Using the regular rulemaking process, this rule proposal will achieve two primary objectives.

First, it will codify provisions of an emergency rule, EmR 1210, which went into effect on Aug. 18, 2012. Non-statutory provisions of 2011 ACT 169 state that this emergency rule remains in effect until a permanent rule takes effect.

Second, it will implement recommendations from and update regulatory text in consideration of a new wolf management plan (https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/wildlifehabitat/wolfmanagementplan).

For more information, view the materials for the proposed rule in the public hearing notice at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/sites/default/files/topic/Rules/WM0321HearingNotice.pdf, or visit the DNR’s proposed permanent rules webpage at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/news/input/ProposedPermanent.

In 57 Photos: Scenes along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Bumble bee feeds on Dame's Rocket along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Black Raspberry along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Black Walnut along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Box Elder along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Overgrown Milwaukee Road concrete electrical box base along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Canadian Anemone along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Carolina Rose along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Cleavers (Catchweed bedstraw, stickyweed) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Common Burdock (Cuckoo-button) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Common Milkweed along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Common Yarrow along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Cow Parley (Wild Chervil) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Dame's Rocket along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Eastern Daisy Fleabane along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Eastern Trailhead signs at Farmer's Gateway Park in downtown Clinton Milwaukee Road electrical box along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail American elm along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail End of the line at the western trailhead of the Pelishek-Tiffany nature trail at North Road at Allens Grove near Darien Scenic farm view along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Ground Ivy (Creeping Charlie) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Hoary Alyssum patch along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail PT Looking south at the Milwaukee Road switching station at Bardwell rail line junction near Darien, June 1983..jpg Milwaukee Road freight train heading northeast on the Southwest Division toward the Bardwell junction near Darien, 1976..jpg Multiflora Rose along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Nature overtakes old Milwaukee Road telegraph polealong the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Ohio Spiderwort along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Old Milwaukee Road concrete box drainage culvertalong the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Oxeye Daisies along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Old Milwaukee Road telegraph pole along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail between Allens Grove and Clinton still bears its "54" mile marker Prickly Wild Rose.along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Patch of purple and white Dame's Rockets along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Circa-2000 Tiffany/Turner Memorial Rest Area along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Riverbank Grape (Frost Grape) along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Milwaukee Road signal stand remnants hidden in the brush along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Shaded trail section along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Abandoned Milwaukee Road signal control box hidden in undergrowth along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Sulphur Cinquefoil along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Telegraph pole with enduring wires and glass insulators along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Traces of the old Milwaukee Road line along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail near Clinton in Rock County Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Trail view along the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Treacle Mustard along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail White Campion along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Wild Asparagus along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Wild Four O'Clock along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Wild Parsnip along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Wild Parsnip along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Dames Rocket along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Discarded Milwaukee Road telegraph wire along the Peleshek-Tiffany Nature Trail Paradise apple along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail main trailhead at Farmers Nature Trail Gateway in Clinton Honey Locust along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail White Mulberry.along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Smooth Solomon's Seal along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail Farming scene along the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail