The Wisconsin Beef Council and Wisconsin 4-H Foundation have kicked off a beef promotion contest open to all Wisconsin 4-H beef project members.
The goal of the contest is to encourage 4-H beef project members to create an informative and appealing display that will educate consumers attending fairs or other events throughout the summer.
Entries are submitted by 4-H clubs and are limited to one entry per club. A winner from each category will be chosen and a beef prize package will be presented to each 4-H member who contributed to the promotion creation.
Entries must be completed and sent to the Wisconsin Beef Council by Sept. 30, 2023.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, based in Madison, provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Foundation supports 4-H leadership, youth development and community-building activities throughout the state.
The Verona-based Wisconsin Beef Council (WBC) is a producer-led nonprofit organization funded by the $1 per head assessment on all cattle sold in the state of Wisconsin per the Federal Beef Promotion and Research Act & Order. Half of one dollar remains in Wisconsin for local beef promotion, while the other half is forwarded to the Cattlemen’s Beef Board.
The purpose of the Council is to fund beef promotion, research and consumer education activities supporting Wisconsin’s $2.1 billion beef industry. The WBC operates under the guidance of its board of directors, comprised of representatives from cattle-related organizations across Wisconsin.
In 62 Photos: Opening Day of the Walworth County Fair, Aug. 31, 2022
Walworth County Fair: The colorful carnival midway lights up the night sky at the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: 2022 Fairest of the Fair Jessica Markham
Walworth County Fair: Afternoon crowd view on fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: Fairgrounds afternoon crowd view
Walworth County Fair: Afternoon crowd view at fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: Antiques judging draws a crowd
Walworth County Fair: Auctioneer Gary Finley presides over the Fairest of the Fair basket raffle
Walworth County Fair: Milwaukee area balloon artist Dan Dort plies his trade in balloon wiener dogs
Walworth County Fair: Banyard Adventure & Learning Coop area at the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: Belgian horse "Turbo" waits in the horse barn as his stall is readied
Walworth County Fair: Bumper cars on the fair's carnival midway
Walworth County Fair: Frieda and Dennis Evangelista of Long Grove, Ill. dance to the music at the Park Stage
Walworth County Fair: Dairy Barn animal exhibition
Walworth County Fair: Allen Davenport of Sharon clips his Holstein heifer for show
Walworth County Fair: Ron Baughman of the Knights of Columbus serves up a homemade cream puff
Walworth County Fair: Sunset crowd view on the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: Night crowd on the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: Colorful food stands light up the night on the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: Walking stricks spread the "Good News" at the Fellowship of Christian Farmers booth
Walworth County Fair: The "Century Wheel" ferris wheel is a colorful sight as dusk settles over the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: Food humor at Emma's Cookie Kitchen stand on the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair; Carol Steilein of Union Grove judges dips in the North Hall
Walworth County Fair; Singer-entertainers David Allen Mehner of Spring Grove, Ill and John Ludy Puleo of East Troy bring their "Frank 2 FRANKIE" show to the Park Stage
Walworth County Fair: Jon Sherwood of Racine sells fudge in the Commercial Exhibits Hall
Walworth County Fair: Fun Slide afternoon view on the carnival midway
Walworth County Fair: Dusk view of Fun Slide on the carnival midway
Walworth County Fair: Doug and Brittany Kramer prepare sweet treats at the Red Barn Elephant Ears stand
Walworth County Fair: "Vertigo" giant spring tower on the carnival midway
Walworth County Fair: Six-year-old Rosie Hammerstad, of Elkhorn, shows off her cross-brew ewe
Walworth County Fair: A goat eats hay in one of the many fairgrounds animal barns
Walworth County Fair: Children's entertainer Nick Dattilo of Kenosha leads a family chicken dance in the Kiddieland area
Walworth County Fair: Flying like Superman on the "Cliff Hanger" ride at the carnival midway
Walworth County Fair: Holstein cows on exhibition in the Dairy Barn
Walworth County Fair: Colorful flowers and vegetables on display in the Horticulture Barn
Walworth County Fair: Seven-year-old Penelope Stallings of Elkhorn is off to the Kiddieland stick horse races
Walworth County Fair: Badger High School FFA volunteer Kylie Kundert of Lake Geneva readies cow hats in the Discovery Barn
Walworth County Fair: Vivian Patterson and mom Betsey Patterson of Elkhorn enjoy a ride on the midway merry-go-round
Walworth County Fair: Bright lights draw in evening contestants for the midway carnival games
Walworth County Fair: Ruth Knetzger of Hubertus and Paul Melius of Jackson judge mixed grass hay
Walworth County Fair: Registered Paint "Bob," 25, is making his last fair show appearance before retirement
Walworth County Fair: The Jackson Duo entertain in the WSLD Music Hall
Walworth County Fair: Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz entertains on the Park Stage
Walworth County Fair: Pharoah's Fury swinging gondola pirate ship ride on the carnival midway
Walworth County Fair: Plein Air artist Brad Geers of Milwaukee
Walworth County Fair: Plein Air artist Hector Acuna of Cedarburg
Walworth County Fair: Colorful prize-winning flowers in the Horticulture Barn
Walworth County Fair: Pumpkins on display in North Hall, waiting to be judged
Walworth County Fair: Dad Jamie Opper and daughter Ella, of Elkhorn, shear their crossbreed sheep for show
Walworth County Fair: Whitewater siblings Rosie and Bentley Hammerstad with their cross-brew ewes
Walworth County Fair: High in the sky on the rotating and somersaulting "Speed" midway carnival ride
Walworth County Fair: The carnival midway provides a festive, colorful contrast as the sun sets over the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: The colorful midway is aglow as the sun sets over the fairgrounds
Walworth County Fair: The noon antique and stock tractor pulls drew a large opening day crowd to the grandstand
Walworth County Fair: Smoke fills the air as a vintage International Harvester Turbo pulls it's load - and into the competition lead
Walworth County Fair: Commercial vendor Stuart Mayo gives a cookware demonstration in North Hall
Walworth County Fair: Wild West Sodas vendor Terry Vearrier of Odessa, Texas made his 17th journey to the fair
Walworth County Fair: A goat settles down in the hay for a rest
Walworth County Fair: The Mega Drop thrill ride on the carnival midway drops passengers 130 feet in two seconds
Walworth County Fair: Plein Air artist Deanna Bruenig of Oconomowoc paints a view of Holstein cows in the Dairy Barn
Walworth County Fair: Vintage 1947 Allis Chalmers "M" and McCormick Farmall "C" tractors on display
Walworth County Fair: Mementos of the fair's rich 173-year history on display in the Log Cabin on the fairgrounds
2022 Walworth County Fair "Fairest of the Fair" final competition and crowning ceremony
Elkhorn siblings Emily Allsworth (left) and Kyle Allsworth (right) showcase Kyle’s fourth overall champion AOB shorthorn steer in the Wiswell Center ring for potential bidders on Sept. 2 at the 2022 Walworth County Fair. The 1,390 pound steer fetched $4/pound at auction, money that will go into Kyle’s college savings account. The fair’s 2020 Meat Animal Auction of steers, swine and sheep at the Elkhorn fairgrounds raised $980,000 in support of area youth, who will put their auction earnings into college funds and the purchase of additional animals to raise for next year’s auction.
Class of 2022 Delavan-Darien High School graduate Maggie Dutton was all smiles after a successful auction of her crosss-bred steer Sept. 2, 2022 at the Walworth County Fair’s annual Meat Animal Sale at the Wiswell Center at the Elkhorn fairgrounds. Dutton will use her auction earnings to help partially defray the cost of her college studies.