Lake Geneva Badgers, Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis players to compete at WIAA State Tennis Tournament

Both the Lake Geneva Badgers and the Big Foot/Williams tennis teams will have players competing at the WIAA Tennis State Championships beginning today, Thursday, Oct. 13 and run through Saturday, Oct. 15 at Nielsen Stadium in Madison.

The Badger doubles team of juniors Charlotte Matson and Cameryn Heckel along with singles player Tinker Trent (senior) will be playing. Heckel and Matson went 20-7 in doubles play and Trent finished the season with a 14-13 individual record, according to tennisreporting.com. Their first match will be at 12:45 p.m. against the Hudson doubles team of Grace Lewis and Grace Hanson.

Badger had another solid season led by head coach Katie Schultz, finishing 11-5-1 and taking third place in the Southern Lakes Conference.

Big Foot/Williams Bay seniors Jameson Gregory and Josefina Giroux, who played both singles and doubles tennis during the season, are pairing up in the Division 2 number one doubles bracket. Their first match will begin at at 6:45 p.m. against the Edgewood doubles team of Samantha Buchner and Katie Kohls.

Gregory had a 12-12 overall record and Giroux finished with an individual record of 11-14.

BFWB girls tennis, led by first year head coach Madalyn Bigelow, had an overall record of 4-17, but came on strong near the end of the season, winning two of the last three regular season matches.