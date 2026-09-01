Alert Top Story Topical Lake Geneva-area schools prep-sports schedule for Sept. 3 - Sept. 10 Kaitlyn Hupp Sep 1, 2026 Sep 1, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following is the prep-sports schedule for Sept. 3 - Sept. 10:k9amu@@E32==k^9amkAmq2586C 2E (6DE@D92 r6?EC2=[ f A]>][ $6AE] c[ (6DE@D92 r6?EC2= w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E r=:?E@?[ f A]>][ $6AE] c[ r=:?E@? t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= u@@E32== $E25:F>]k^AmkAm(:==:2>D q2J 2E $E] y@9?’D }@CE9H6DE6C? p4256>J[ d A]>][ $6AE] c[ $E] y@9?’D }@CE9H6DE6C? p4256>J]k^Am k9am%6??:Dk^9amkAmq2586C GD] (6DE@D92 r6?EC2=[ ci`d A]>][ $6AE] b[ q2586C w:89 $49@@= %6??:D r@FCED]k^Am People are also reading… Gateway helps graduate help family Kyle Harrison did himself no favors in Brewers' loss to Cubs by tipping pitches Lake Geneva City Council rejects alternative site for public safety building Walworth County Fair exhibitor finds housing for her dairy cows after storm damage Traver School starts off the school year with new principal Recently acquired Packers running back makes for strong culture, scheme fit Gateway shows graduate the way to reaching career and life goals Bo Naylor callup question, Bitonti lead Brewers minor-league update Lake Geneva approves plans and permits for several projects Prominent UW-Madison professor agrees to resign after investigation UW-Whitewater police find no threat after shelter-in-place alert Packers sign veteran free agent to reinforce tight end room Wisconsin high school football player who died after game remembered for love of sports, family, cattle College a family affair for two sets of UW-Madison triplets Yerkes Foundation hosting 'Cosmic Construction' fundraiser kAmq2586C 2E q6=@:E |6>@C:2=[ ci`d A]>][ $6AE] g[ q6=@:E |6>@C:2= w:89 $49@@=k^AmkAmq2586C GD] &?:@? vC@G6[ ci`d A]>][ $6AE] b[ q2586C w:89 $49@@= %6??:D r@FCED]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J 2E t586CE@?[ c A]>][ $6AE] b[ t586CE@? w:89 $49@@=—%6??:D r@FCED]k^Am kAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J GD] t2DE %C@J[ ci`d A]>][ $6AE] g[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@= %6??:D r@FCED]k^Am kAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J 2E |@?C@6[ ci`d A]>][ $6AE] `_[ |@?C@6 w:89 $49@@= %6??:D r@FCED]k^Am k9amv@=7k^9amkAmq2586C GD] &?:@? vC@G6[ bib_ A]>][ $6AE] b[ v@=56?6J6 r=F3]k^AmkAmq2586C GD] (6DE@D92 r6?EC2=[ bib_ A]>][ $6AE] `_[ v@=56?6J6 r=F3]k^Am k9am'@==6J32==k^9amkAmq2586C 2E |F=E:A=6 %62> x?G:E2E:@?2=[ g 2]>][ $6AE] d[ (2F<6D92 (6DE w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq2586C 2E (2E6C7@C5[ eib_ A]>][ $6AE] g[ (2E6C7@C5 &?:@? w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E GD] %FC?6C[ eib_ A]>][ $6AE] `_[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@= |2:? vJ>]k^Am kAm(:==:2>D q2J 2E |25:D@? r@F?ECJ s2J $49@@=[ fi`d A]>][ $6AE] b[ |25:D@? r@F?ECJ s2J $49@@=—|rs$ |2:? vJ>]k^Am kAm(:==:2>D q2J 2E !2C<G:6H[ fi`d A]>][ $6AE] g[ !2C<G:6H w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAm(:==:2>D q2J GD] %96 {:?4@=? p4256>J[ d A]>][ $6AE] `_[ (:==:2>D q2J |:55=6^w:89 $49@@= — w$|$ vJ>]k^Am k9amrC@DD r@F?ECJk^9amkAmq2586C 2E #636= x?G:E2E:@?2=[ g 2]>][ $6AE] d[ &( !2C<D:56]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E |F=E:A=6 %62> x?G:E2E:@?2=[ c A]>][ $6AE] b[ r2>#@4< !2C<]k^Am kAmq:8 u@@E 2E {25:D9 x?G:E2E:@?2=[ cib_ A]>][ $6AE] `_[ r2>A %:>36C\{66]k^Amk9am$@446Ck^9amkAmq2586C 2E s6=2G2?\s2C:6?[ f A]>][ $6AE] b[ q@C8 $E25:F>—s6=2G2?\s2C:6? w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq2586C 2E (6DE@D92 r6?EC2=[ eib_ A]>][ $6AE] g[ (6DE@D92 r6?EC2= w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J GD] $9@C6=2?5 {FE96C2?[ f A]>][ $6AE] c[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@= $@446C %FC7]k^Am kAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J GD] t2DE %C@J[ f A]>][ $6AE] `_[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@= $@446C %FC7]k^Am k9am$H:>k^9amkAmq2586C 2E r@?76C6?46 #6=2J[ dib_ A]>][ $6AE] b[ (9:E6H2E6C w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq2586C 2E (9:E6H2E6C %C:[ dib_ A]>][ $6AE] `_[ (9:E6H2E6C w:89 $49@@=]k^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp Mar 6, 2026 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Wisconsin high school football player who died after game remembered for love of sports, family, cattle Adam Massman loved sports, his family and showing cattle. He excelled at whatever he did, his family said, and had a bright future ahead of him. Midfielders, forwards to set the pace for BFWB soccer this fall Following last year's 10-6-4 overall record and a third place finish in the Rock Valley Conference, the Big Foot/Williams Bay boys soccer team… Last week's prep sports results for Lake Geneva-area schools The following are the results from last week's games for Lake Geneva-area schools. Badger girls swimming targets Conference, Sectional titles The Lake Geneva Badger girls co-op swim team will look to continue their success following last year's run at the state tournament. 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