Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight CITY COUNCIL Lake Geneva City Council rejects alternative site for public safety building Dennis Hines Aug 27, 2026 2 hrs ago × USA Today - Vertical Do you know what to do if there's a small fire in your home? Learn how to choose, maintain and safely store household fire extinguishers. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake Geneva City Council has decided not to pursue an alternative site for a proposed public safety building.kAm~? pF8] `h[ >6>36CD C6;64E65 2 AC@A@D2= 3J p=56CD y@6= w@:=2?5 2?5 qC:2? $>:E9 E@ 5:C64E r:EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C s2G6 s6 p?86=:D 2?5 r:EJ pEE@C?6J s2? sC2A6C E@ 4@>A=6E6 @C 4@@C5:?2E6 2? 6G2=F2E:@? @7 ``]g 24C6D @7 4:EJ\@H?65 AC@A6CEJ @? %@H?=:?6 #@25 2D 2 A@DD:3=6 D:E6 7@C E96 724:=:EJ]k^AmkAm%96 AC@A@D2= H2D G@E65 5@H? e\a[ H:E9 @?=J $>:E9 2?5 w@:=2?5 G@E:?8 :? 72G@C]k^AmkAm~? |2J ae[ 4@F?4:= 2AAC@G65 =@@<:?8 :?E@ 24BF:C:?8 23@FE `e 24C6D 2E ``_b $] t5H2C5D q=G5] E@ 3F:=5 2 ;@:?E A@=:46 2?5 7:C6 DE2E:@?] %96 AC@A6CEJ :D @H?65 3J vC68@CJ q2:C5[ H9@ 92D =:DE65 :E 7@C 23@FE Sa]cd >:==:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Prominent UW-Madison professor agrees to resign after investigation Lake Geneva approves plans and permits for several projects Gateway helps graduate help family UW-Eau Claire joins UW system’s Direct Admit program IKEA store on Madison's Far West Side will consume 3 retail spaces Brandon Sproat part of Triple-A no-hitter; Tyler Black saves the day Wisconsin high school football player who died after game remembered for love of sports, family, cattle Green Bay police shoot, kill armed subject during welfare check Packers get a glimpse of what MarShawn Lloyd can add to offense in preseason win DRT, WCSE looking to form disaster response team in Walworth County They lost one fight against a solar farm. Now this Dane County town is hoping to stop another Lake Geneva Tourism Commission pauses grant program for two months St. Francis de Sales School completes expansion project Lake Geneva superintendent provides details about contract Maxwell Street Days in downtown Lake Geneva, plus car show & beer on a train Lake Geneva officials continue to consider purchasing 16 acres of property on South Edwards Boulevard for a proposed public safety building. Rendering from Lake Geneva City Council informational packet kAmp C646?E DEF5J[ H9:49 6G2=F2E65 aa D:E6D 7@C 2 A@E6?E:2= AF3=:4 D276EJ 3F:=5:?8[ :?5:42E65 E92E E96 724:=:EJ D9@F=5 36 4@?DECF4E65 @? 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E96 !2C< 2?5 q6249 q2AE:D> 7C@> h 2]>] E@ b A]>] $6AE] `b 2E u=2E xC@? !2C< 2?5 #:G:6C2 q6249 7@C 2 Scd_ 766 E@ FD6 E96 A2C<[ A2C<’D 82K63@[ qCF?< !2G:=:@? 2?5 E96 36249]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmpAAC@G65 2 AF3=:4 6G6?E A6C>:E 7@C %9C@H:?8 $E2C r@==64E:G6 x?4] E@ FD6 #:G:6C2 q6249 7@C E96 #65 qF== #FD9 s6=:G6CJ C246[ $6AE] `f\`h[ H:E9 2 Sfd\2\52J 766 E@ FD6 E96 36249 2?5 Sc_\2?\9@FC 766 7@C FD6 E96 36249’D C6DEC@@>D]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmpAAC@G65 2 AF3=:4 6G6?E A6C>:E 7@C E96 vJ82I |6>@C:2= uF?5 E@ FD6 {:3C2CJ !2C< 7@C sC28@? s2JD[ ~4E] a\c[ 2?5 7@C 2 G6?5@C ECF4< E@ 36 =@42E65 :? 2 A2C<:?8 DA246 ?62C E96 H6DE 6?5 C6DEC@@>D]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmpAAC@G65 2 A6C>:E 7:=65 3J E96 q2586C w:89 $49@@= $EF56?E r@F?4:= 7@C 2 7:C6H@C<D 5:DA=2J E@ 36 96=5 2E h A]>] ~4E] `e 2E E96 9:89 D49@@=]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmpAAC@G65 2 “r=2DD p[” :?E@I:42E:?8 =:BF@C =:46?D6 7@C t5:6 x?4][ fbf (] |2:? $E]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmpAAC@G65 E96 >2J@C2= 2AA@:?E>6?E @7 s2?2 %C:==2 E@ E96 %@FC:D> r@>>:DD:@?[ H:E9 2 E6C> E@ 6IA:C6 |2J `[ a_af]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m Emergency crews respond to semitruck fire in downtown Lake Geneva Lake Geneva firefighters respond Thursday afternoon to a semitruck fire near the corner of Center and Main streets in downtown Lake Geneva. Dennis Hines A semitruck caught fire Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Center and Main streets. Dennis Hines Several areas near Man and Center streets were closed to through traffic as crews extinguished a semitruck fire Thursday afternoon. Dennis Hines Lake Geneva firefighters clear out their equipment after extinguishing a semitruck that caught fire Thursday afternoon. Dennis Hines Parking Department staff and community service officers help block off traffic on Center Street after a semitruck fire Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Center and Main streets. Dennis Hines Firefighters assess the damage to semitruck that caught fire near the corner of Center and Main streets Thursday afternoon. Dennis Hines Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Fire extinguisher safety tips everyone should know Do you know what to do if there's a small fire in your home? Learn how to choose, maintain and safely store household fire extinguishers. 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