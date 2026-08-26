Alert Featured Top Story Topical Geneva Lake Arts Foundation announces Art in the Park winners Dennis Hines Aug 26, 2026 10 hrs ago × Upgrading your wall art can seem super expensive, but there are a bunch of affordable sites to find fantastic pieces. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation has announced the winners of its Art in the Park juried art show, which was held Aug. 8-9 at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva.kAmqC288 92D H@C<65 2D 2? 2CE:DE 7@C 23@FE b_ J62CD 2?5 EC2G6=D E@ 2CE D9@HD H:E9 9:D H:76 s2CJ= w2CH@@5[ H9@ H@C<D 2D 2 >:I65 >65:2 2CE:DE]k^Am George Bragg receives the Art in the Park “best in show” award from Geneva Lake Arts Foundation member Sarah McConnell. Submitted Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack kAmz2E6 w@J6C H2D AC6D6?E65 H:E9 E96 “y@9? {2CD@? |6>@C:2=” 2H2C5 7@C 96C DEC:A65 A2:?E:?8D[ 2?5 #@36CE !6E6CD@? C646:G65 2? 2H2C5 @7 6I46==6?46] !6E6CD@?[ H9@ H@C<D 2D 2 DEF5:@ A@EE6C 2?5 46C2>:4D :?DECF4E@C :? pE=2?E2[ v6@C8:2[ A2CE:4:A2E65 :? E96 6G6?E 7@C E96 7:CDE E:>6 E9:D J62C]k^Am kAm~E96C 2H2C5 @7 6I46==6?46 C64:A:6?ED :?4=F56 q6?;2>:? r2=G6CE[ %@> {2K2C[ |2C< u6C8FD@?[ p>J %2J=@C[ vC68@CJ uC656C:4 2?5 z@3:=D6< (@@5 pCE]k^Am People are also reading… Prominent UW-Madison professor agrees to resign after investigation Lake Geneva approves plans and permits for several projects UW-Eau Claire joins UW system’s Direct Admit program Gateway helps graduate help family IKEA store on Madison's Far West Side will consume 3 retail spaces Brandon Sproat part of Triple-A no-hitter; Tyler Black saves the day Lake Geneva superintendent provides details about contract Lake Geneva Schools seeks mentors for 'Mini Badgers' program Green Bay police shoot, kill armed subject during welfare check Wisconsin high school football player who died after game remembered for love of sports, family, cattle Packers get a glimpse of what MarShawn Lloyd can add to offense in preseason win DRT, WCSE looking to form disaster response team in Walworth County St. Francis de Sales School completes expansion project Maxwell Street Days in downtown Lake Geneva, plus car show & beer on a train Sauna boat experience now available on Lake Como kAmp3@FE g_ 2CE:DED A2CE:4:A2E65 :? E9:D J62C’D 6G6?E]k^AmkAmpCE :? E96 !2C< 762EFC6D 5:776C6?E EJA6D @7 2CEH@C<[ :?4=F5:?8 A2:?E:?8D[ A@EE6CJ H@C<[ D4F=AEFC6D[ A9@E@8C2A9D[ ;6H6=CJ[ 8=2DDH@C< 2?5 >:I65 >65:2]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 19 hrs ago Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story How You Can Upgrade Your Home with Budget-Friendly Artwork Upgrading your wall art can seem super expensive, but there are a bunch of affordable sites to find fantastic pieces.