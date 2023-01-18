Travis Devlin named new local news editor at the Lake Geneva Regional News

Journalism is all I have wanted to do since I was in high school. I never really had a backup plan in my head in case it didn’t work out.

I have now been in this career, primarily as a sports reporter, for five years spanning four states — Ohio, Montana, Alabama and Wisconsin. It has been an incredibly fulfilling experience for me as a writer, photographer and sports fan.

Now here we are in 2023, and I have an added responsibility as the new local news editor of the Lake Geneva Regional News.

It’s an opportunity I don’t take lightly. I know I will be challenged, but I believe in this organization – and most importantly, its readers.

I am still going to provide some sports reporting. You will likely still find me taking photos on the sideline somewhere or waiting on the court/field after the game to chat with the some of the many coaches/student athletes that I have been able to form relationships with as a reporter and a friend over the past year and a half.

I want to thank departing editor Stephanie Jones, general manager Rob Ireland and the Lee Enterprises Company as a whole. Jones has been such a pleasure to learn from. She is one the kindest and hardest working people I know. I am incredibly grateful for her support, her encouragement, her constructive criticism and most of all our friendship.

We have a great team here at the Lake Geneva Regional News. My coworkers Dennis Hines, Eric Johnson and Steve Targo are three of the best writers/people I have ever known. I am truly blessed to get to work with such talented people, and our readers are lucky they’re here. The Regional News also is lucky to have such loyal and dedicated readers.

I know this job will not be easy, and I know and take seriously the discerning eye our readers apply when reading the Regional News.

As a staff, we cannot cover everything or be aware of everything of interest to our readers, but I promise we will always strive to do our best to inform the community and publish the stories that need to be told.

Always feel free to reach out with story ideas or just to let us know how we’re doing. I can be reached at tdevlin@lakegenervanews.net. To contact me by phone, please call 262-248-4444 and say “Travis Devlin” when prompted.

