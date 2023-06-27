Dear W.C.,

Our life has changed dramatically over the past three months. I was injured at work and have not been able to return to work since. I have had two surgeries that have had a much longer recovery than hoped. I was denied unemployment benefits and now we have used up all our savings to keep from being evicted. My wife has had to take a leave of absence from her job to care for me as I am still unable to do most tasks unassisted. I have begun physical therapy so I am hopeful I am finally on the road to recovery so I can return to work and help support my family. We have two teenagers who have gotten jobs to help support us. We are presently behind in our car payment and utilities. We are scheduled for our electricity to be disconnected soon and I live in fear of our car being repossessed. We need it desperately for my medical appointments and our eventual return to work. Thank you for any help you could offer.

Dear Readers,

By the time this family’s letter reached us their electric utilities were disconnected. When I called the husband that had written this letter of request, he was desperate to find a way out for his family. He cried tears of shame over not being able to save his family from this predicament his accident had placed them in.

We spoke on the phone for a very long time. I listened as this humble man begged for our help as he knew no other way out. They had applied for assistance to multiple places and been denied or were waiting for a reply. While they waited, they risked the additional spiral into poverty that the loss of a vehicle would cause. How would the husband and wife eventually get to work if they did not have reliable transportation? And how would they find their way back to a balanced budget if they were not working?

The man told me about the freak accident that occurred at work. His employer had managed to get out of providing unemployment benefits that should have been paid. Even though I feel this situation requires a hearing and workman’s comp attention, which I am sure it is going to, we cannot let this family be swallowed by the pains of poverty while they wait. They need our help now. Telling me all this brought more tears of humiliation from the husband. He had worked hard for this employer for years and was not prepared for their denial as the accident was not his fault.

The husband said, “I cannot continue to let this bother me. I have let it go and am already looking for a new job. As soon as I get clearance from my doctor I will be going to several interviews as long as we don’t lose our car.” I was relieved to hear he was putting this behind him and moving on to a new job and opportunity. Helping them with their car payments would ensure they had that transportation when they needed it.

I also was glad to hear his wife had returned to work that week as the husband was now able to take care of his own personal needs. He was using crutches now and going for therapy several days a week. While the wife’s income would not cover all their bills, it would help them going forward.

The father told me about his two children and how proud he was that they had both stepped up to help right after his accident. They had helped with buying food and paying their own expenses that the father and mother had usually provided. The father said, “At first I was embarrassed by having my children help me but then my son told me it was teaching him how to be a responsible man and a good son.” This brought more tears to the father as he shared additional ways they were helping.

Thanks to your support we were able to prevent the loss of this family’s car by paying the overdue car payments and two additional to help them get through the coming months when they both would be working again. We also restored their disconnected electric utility that had been plaguing them for the past few days. Living without a refrigerator, oven, lights, air-conditioning had been a horrible experience.

We provided gift cards for sufficient food and toiletries, and gas gift cards. Just to be sure they were safely on their feet we provided one month’s rent. This assistance would allow them to catch up on all their bills and relieve the stress of falling behind further.

The father was overwhelmed by the helping hand up out of poverty that we were offering them. His gratitude was heartfelt and emotional.

We are almost halfway to matching the Carolyn J. Gable $25,000 Matching Grant. Every donation at this time will be matched dollar for dollar by the Carolyn J. Gable Foundation, doubling your donation and the assistance we can provide. We cannot thank Carolyn enough for her big heart and compassion for her fellow creations. Thank you and God Bless you.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how 100% of your donation was used for providing poverty relief. Please visit our website for more information, to read more of our past and current columns and/or to make a donation: www.timeisnowtohelp.org.

A Very Special Thank You: Carolyn J. Gable Foundation, Kune’s Family Foundation, The Clarence W. and Marilyn Schawk Donor Fund, Love Tito’s/Tito’s Handmade Vodka/Lake Geneva Restaurant Week, Rita O’Brien, Lake Geneva Area Realty, Thomas Getzen, Paper Dolls, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Kunes Country Auto Group, Martin Group, John Stensland and family, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Albert Burnell, The Premium Package, Michelle Barton, Fairwyn SB/Symphony Bay Give Back Program, J.N. Hackman, David and Genevieve Bliss, William and Diane Garvens, Bob and Millie McCormick, John and Rita Race, Rosa Tadeo, all of our anonymous donors and ALL of you who support The Time Is Now to Help donation boxes. Anyone who would like a Time Is Now donation box in your business, please call (262) 249-7000.

Memorials: Barbara Giovannoni in memory of Dena Hansen.

Prayer Chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Brian, Mike, Sylvia, Megan, Kayla, Maria C., Deda Lee, Betty, Scott, Annie, Marilyn, Brandon, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Ron K., Marian K., Judy, Wendy, Eric, Anthony, Mary, Charlie, Tom P., Christina, Billy, Mike, Cheryl, Bryan E., and Ellie.

