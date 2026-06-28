Alert Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:00 PM CDT Jun 28, 2026 Jun 28, 2026 Updated 21 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Winds and Lightning Possible in Southern Wisconsin This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A wind advisory is in effect this afternoon as rain ends across southern Wisconsin. Expect gusty conditions and isolated lightning strikes.Affected Areas:PlattevilleFond du LacJanesvilleSouthwest WisconsinWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph.Random lightning strikes possible within light to moderate rain.Rain moving eastward across the region. Impacts:Potential for downed tree limbs and power outages due to strong winds.Travel disruptions from sudden gusts and reduced visibility. People are also reading… UW-Madison's food-delivery robots pulled off campus How the Packers' 6 draft picks have fared this offseason Why Packers' top draft pick says there's 'never enough' off-field work Concerns linger related to Central-Denison Elementary School Deadline set for Simple Food Group to complete purchase of Sheridan Springs Road property Plans presented to demolish downtown Lake Geneva building Town of Delavan to host annual Lakefest on June 27 Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Up to $21 Million Private Placement Financing Retail anomaly Johnson’s One Stop thrives in rural Crawford County Natural Grocers opens first Wisconsin store in Lake Geneva Brewers' Wisco Pop-Up event spotlights local businesses, Midwest streetwear culture Lake Geneva Cruise Line conducts mailboat jumper tryouts Nearly 500 new apartment units to be developed in Kenosha following Plan Commission’s OK Safety Tips:Secure outdoor objects that could be blown away.Avoid outdoor activities during gusty conditions.Seek shelter indoors if lightning is observed.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning: High Heat Index Values Through Tuesday Evening Watch Now: Related Video Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Watch Now: Related Video Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes 'I thought I was going to die': Survivor recounts Venezuela earthquakes Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Venezuela: Survivors say rescue effort too slow Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions Iran Condemns US Strikes and Warns Over Strait of Hormuz Tensions