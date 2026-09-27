Alert Special Weather Statement until SUN 10:00 AM CDT Sep 27, 2026 Sep 27, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Localized Dense Fog Affecting Morning Commute in Southeast and East Central WisconsinWhat’s Happening:A dense fog advisory is in effect this morning for southeast and east central Wisconsin. Visibility may drop to as low as one quarter mile in some areas. Conditions are expected to improve by 10 AM.Affected Areas:Southeast WisconsinEast Central WisconsinWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Visibility reduced to one quarter mile in localized pockets.Fog expected to dissipate by 10 AM. Impacts:Potential travel delays due to decreased visibility.Increased risk of traffic accidents. People are also reading… Gateway shows graduate the way to reaching career and life goals Walworth County conducting Clean Sweep recycling events Oct. 2-3 Pair of young Brewers stars 'just scratching the surface' Road work begins on Cook Street in downtown Lake Geneva A Badger football tradition; the youth athletes that support the team Brewers Double-A team, Biloxi, falls just short of league title Walworth County to host Aging and Abilities Resource Fair on Sept. 24 Week 6 high school football scores Lake Geneva alders reject proposal for new finance committee Aurora Health Care Foundation to host 40th benefit event With troublesome rib gone, Brewers pitcher optimistic for spring training Fall heats up in Lake Geneva area: Boat show, Town of Delavan to host annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 3 St. Francis de Sales School cuts ribbon on expansion project Ecological restoration planning begins on Hillmoor property Safety Tips:Slow down and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.Use low-beam headlights in foggy conditions.Allow extra time for your commute.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Trump administration gains access to voter data WSU study sheds light on marijuana use for stress relief WSU study sheds light on marijuana use for stress relief El Niño threatens California beaches, homes and coastal roads El Niño threatens California beaches, homes and coastal roads Watch now: Walk through first floor of St. Francis de Sales Parish School expansion Topical Watch now: Walk through first floor of St. Francis de Sales Parish School expansion Watch Now: Related Video Trump administration gains access to voter data WSU study sheds light on marijuana use for stress relief WSU study sheds light on marijuana use for stress relief El Niño threatens California beaches, homes and coastal roads El Niño threatens California beaches, homes and coastal roads Watch now: Walk through first floor of St. Francis de Sales Parish School expansion Topical Watch now: Walk through first floor of St. Francis de Sales Parish School expansion