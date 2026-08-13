Alert Special Weather Statement until THU 9:15 AM CDT Aug 13, 2026 Aug 13, 2026 Updated 17 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locally Dense Fog Expected in Southern Wisconsin This MorningWhat’s Happening:Locally dense fog is developing over southern Wisconsin, expected to persist through mid-morning. Visibility may drop suddenly to 1/4 mile or less in certain areas.Affected Areas:Southern WisconsinWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Reduced visibility in dense fog pockets.Potential for visibility improvements if cloud cover from the west holds.Impacts: Hazardous driving conditions during the morning commute.Safety Tips:Drive with caution and reduce speed.Use low-beam headlights and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles. People are also reading… Walworth County native helps produce documentary about Bob Uecker These Wisconsinites beat astronomical odds to win Powerball jackpots Registration full for upcoming Red Bull Rush Delivery race Lake Geneva Police Department to establish K9 program Personnel Committee approves changes to conduct policy for elected officials Lake Geneva wins second annual putting competition; winnings donated to storm victims Plan Commission OKs permit for renovation of Main Street building Francesca Hong concedes tight primary race for governor Lake Geneva Fire Department receives approval for fire safety trailer 10th OWI conviction gets Madison man a 9½-year prison sentence Worker dies after falling through roof at Grant County construction site Lake Geneva Garden Club to host America Flower Show Want the best Perseid meteor shower views? Here's the where and when ‘A dream fulfilled’: How a Racine native designed a hat for the Brewers Mitchell Berman wins Democratic primary, faces Republican Rep. Bryan Steil in fall When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Should you run an air conditioner when there is smoke outside? Experts say healthy people should not be harmed by short-term smoke exposure, but encouraged people to stay inside when at all possible. Watch Now: Related Video Climate change 'loading the dice' for extreme weather, says climate scientist Flock camera scandals prompt company to make changes Flock camera scandals prompt company to make changes Trump's secret plane swap: Did Trump rely on Israel intel instead of CIA? Trump's secret plane swap: Did Trump rely on Israel intel instead of CIA? ICE Faces Criticism Over New Electric Shock Gloves Plan ICE Faces Criticism Over New Electric Shock Gloves Plan Watch Now: Related Video Climate change 'loading the dice' for extreme weather, says climate scientist Flock camera scandals prompt company to make changes Flock camera scandals prompt company to make changes Trump's secret plane swap: Did Trump rely on Israel intel instead of CIA? Trump's secret plane swap: Did Trump rely on Israel intel instead of CIA? ICE Faces Criticism Over New Electric Shock Gloves Plan ICE Faces Criticism Over New Electric Shock Gloves Plan