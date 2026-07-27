Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 10:58 AM CDT until MON 12:15 PM CDT Jul 27, 2026 Jul 27, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorm Warning: High Winds and Hail Expected Until 12:15 PM CDTWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of southeastern Wisconsin. A storm located near Union Grove is moving east at 35 mph, bringing dangerous conditions.Affected Areas:Eastern Walworth CountyRacine CountyKenosha CountyWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 60 mphQuarter-size hailImpacts: Potential hail damage to vehiclesPossible wind damage to roofs, siding, and treesSafety Tips: People are also reading… Former Bob's Beach Shack building could be demolished for new restaurant Lake Geneva Plan Commission gives initial approval to Simple Food Group's multi-use campus Lake Geneva City Council rejects changes to Tourism Commission Videos appear to show Corey Ruiz hit by Tasers seconds before he was shot Madison announces Willy Street detour; businesses react to shutdown Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club Highway 50/MainStreet project update Walworth County residents being asked to assist with storm damage assessment Theater group to present “Willy Wonka” at Badger High School Lake Geneva approves using leftover capital funds for public safety programs Inside a movement: 24 hours on Madison’s Willy Street Lake Geneva conducting survey to help develop plan for parks and lakefront Family of man shot by Madison police retains Ben Crump Walworth Immanuel Church hosting annual cream puff and eclair sale Family identifies third child who died in Geneva Lake storm; honors her with legacy fund Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.Avoid outdoor activities and secure loose objects.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Should you run an air conditioner when there is smoke outside? Experts say healthy people should not be harmed by short-term smoke exposure, but encouraged people to stay inside when at all possible. Special Weather Statement until MON 7:00 AM CDT Areas of Fog Expected Through Daybreak Community responds after summer storms hit Lake Geneva area Heading into downtown Lake Geneva, trees lined the sides of the road, with many resting in yards and some on buildings. Wind gusts in deadly Lake Geneva storm as strong as Category 2 hurricane A devastating storm that blew through Walworth County on July 3 included straight-line wind gusts estimated at 90 to 100 mph, equivalent to wi… Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: Lawsuit Challenging Guidance on Absentee Ballots Trump's Minerals Deadline Trump's Minerals Deadline One shooter in custody, another still on the loose after gunfire breaks out at Seattle festival One shooter in custody, another still on the loose after gunfire breaks out at Seattle festival Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: Lawsuit Challenging Guidance on Absentee Ballots Trump's Minerals Deadline Trump's Minerals Deadline One shooter in custody, another still on the loose after gunfire breaks out at Seattle festival One shooter in custody, another still on the loose after gunfire breaks out at Seattle festival Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets