Alert Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT Oct 16, 2026 Oct 16, 2026 Updated 14 mins ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Freeze Warning Issued: Sub-Freezing Temperatures Expected Early SaturdayWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for portions of Wisconsin. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are expected from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT on Saturday.Affected Areas:East Central WisconsinSouth Central WisconsinSoutheast WisconsinWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Temperatures dropping as low as 28 degrees.Frost and freeze conditions likely. Impacts:Potential damage to crops and sensitive vegetation.Possible harm to unprotected outdoor plumbing. People are also reading… New parking signs installed throughout downtown Lake Geneva Illinois apple orchard opens market store in Walworth Phil Hands cartoon: What's allowed to be higher than the Capitol in Madison? UW-Madison offers mental health resources after off-campus death Geneva Joint No. 4 School District seeks referendum approval Lake Geneva considers options for adding more boat slips 3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's exhibition win over UW-Green Bay Lake Geneva city attorney could become appointed position Geneva Lake Arts Foundation assists with Holiday Home Camp project UW-Madison offers mental health resources after off-campus death Week 8 high school football scores Are banks, stock market, USPS closed today for Columbus Day? 5 Simple Steps to Prepare Before Disaster Strikes Last week's prep sports results for Lake Geneva-area schools Portion of Highway W to close in Wilmot from Oct. 16-19 Safety Tips:Protect tender plants by covering them or bringing them indoors.Ensure outdoor plumbing is insulated or drained to prevent damage.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Ryan Braun, Brewers' players families file onto field to celebrate World Series berth The Bothams explain their decision to close their winery and vineyard The Bothams explain their decision to close their winery and vineyard The Bothams explain their decision to close their winery and vineyard The Bothams explain their decision to close their winery and vineyard Top stories for Oct. 15, 2026 Top stories for Oct. 15, 2026 Watch Now: Related Video Ryan Braun, Brewers' players families file onto field to celebrate World Series berth The Bothams explain their decision to close their winery and vineyard The Bothams explain their decision to close their winery and vineyard The Bothams explain their decision to close their winery and vineyard The Bothams explain their decision to close their winery and vineyard Top stories for Oct. 15, 2026 Top stories for Oct. 15, 2026