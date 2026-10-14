Alert Featured Top Story Topical Lake Geneva Rotary Club to participate in World's Largest Polio Walk Dennis Hines Oct 14, 2026 14 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rotary Club of Lake Geneva will participate in the World’s Largest Polio Walk at 10 a.m. Oct. 24.kAm|6>36CD H:== 368:? 2E %@H? q2?<[ def qC@25 $E][ E96? H2=< D6G6C2= 3=@4<D 2C@F?5 E96 qC@25 $EC66E 2C62[ 2?5 6?5 2E $:>A=6 r276[ dad qC@25 $E][ H96C6 E96J H:== AC6D6?E 2 5@?2E:@? E@ !@=:@ !=FD]k^AmkAm#6D:56?ED 2C6 H6=4@>6 E@ ;@:? E96 #@E2CJ r=F3 >6>36CD @? E96:C H2=<]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 10 hrs ago Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Town of Delavan conducts annual Oktoberfest The event included lawn games, Hammerschlagen and vendors selling German-style food. Ronald Rindo to discuss novel Oct. 14 at Lake Geneva Public Library “Life, and Death, and Giants” is about a child who is born in a Wisconsin Amish community and grows up to become about 8 feet tall with impres… Williams Bay conducts annual Scarecrow Walk through Oct. 31 The Williams Bay Recreation Department is conducting its third annual Scarecrow Walk, as part of the village’s Boo in the Bay celebration. Sca… Lionel Club of Southeastern Wisconsin to host open house in Racine All aboard! The Lionel Club of Southeastern Wisconsin will host an open house on Oct. 24. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public c…