The Walworth County Aging and Disability Resource Center is offering Walk With Ease starting Sept. 6 at Lake Geneva Public Library.

Walk With Ease—a program from the Arthritis Foundation—is a walking program that teaches participants how to safely make physical activity part of their everyday lives.

The program is designed to help people living with arthritis better manage their pain and is also ideal for people without arthritis who want to make walking a daily habit.

Walk With Ease offers support, information and tools to help participants develop successful exercise routines.

The six-week group series is led by certified instructors Chetney Blaszczyk RDN, CD, and Rebecca Way MSW, APSW.

During the program, participants learn proper stretching and pain management techniques; they also build stamina and walking pace.

“Research shows that walking is not only good for joints, but also helps improve the health of the heart, lungs, and bones,” Blaszczyk said in a press release. “Walking can also help with weight management, which can reduce one’s risk for arthritis in the knee, heart disease, and diabetes. If you can be on your feet for 10 minutes without increased pain, you will most likely have success with Walk With Ease.”

The information taught in the program are based on research and tested programs in exercise science, behavior change and arthritis management.

Updated and evaluated by the Thurston Arthritis Research Center and the Institute on Aging of the University of North Carolina, Walk With Ease is shown to increase balance, strength and walking pace, as well as reduce the pain and discomfort of arthritis.

The program is also shown to build participant confidence to be physically active and improve overall health.

Walk With Ease will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday, Sept. 6 to Oct. 11 at Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 West Main St.

Pre-registration is required. The workshop has a suggested contribution of $10.

For more information, contact Chetney Blaszczyk at 262-741-3309.