Tornados reportedly spotted around Walworth County

A tornado warning was issued for Walworth County on Wednesday, Oct. 12 with multiple reports of tornados spotted.

The warning was issued shortly before 11:50 a.m. and in effect until 1 p.m.

“We’ve had many spotted all across the area,” said Paul Collar, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. One was reported spotted northwest of Burlington and another near Whitewater, he said.

Here is the alert from the national weather: service https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=WIZ070&warncounty=WIC127&firewxzone=WIZ070&local_place1=Elkhorn%20WI&product1=Tornado+Warning&lat=42.6685&lon=-88.5419#.Y0bw6HbMJPY

The alert states: "A tornado is on the ground. Take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building."