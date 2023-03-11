A committee has been formed to help address parking issues in the City of Lake Geneva.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Feb. 27, to establish a parking ad hoc committee and appoint members.

The city council members approved, Feb. 13, for Mayor Charlene Klein to create a parking ad hoc committee to recommend short-term and long-term solutions to address Lake Geneva’s parking issues and recommend alternative sources of revenue for the city besides increasing parking rates and parking fines.

The committee is set to be in effect for six months, unless extended by the city council.

Members of the committee are set to include Klein, chairperson; Seth Elder, parking operations manager; Terence Paisano, Downtown business owner and resident; Sherri Ames, resident; Paul Hummel, Maple Park Historic District resident; Fred Gahl, business owner and resident; and Alexandria Binanti, executive director for the the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District.

Klein said each member seems to be interested in serving on the committee.

"I spoke with all these people, and I think it’s a good cross section of people from the city. Of course, it includes our parking manager," Klein said. "So, I ask for your approval."

The committee conducted its first meeting March 8.

Members of the Business Improvement District Board unanimously approved, March 1, to allow Binanti to represent the Business Improvement District on the parking ad hoc committee.

Binanti said being involved with the committee will allow the Business Improvement District to be updated on what is occurring with the city's parking situation. She said she does not feel being a member of the committee will affect her responsibilities as executive director for the Business Improvement District.

"I think as a representative for the business district we will need to know about these things, because a lot of the planning will go towards future parking garages, the trolley we want to be a part of," Binanti said. "So I have to participate to connect in some way, whether I'm on the board or attending, to be in the know. I don't think it will impact day-to-day tasks."

City aldermen approved, Nov. 28, 2022, a parking rate for 2023 that includes $2 an hour parking Monday through Thursday and $4 an hour parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday to help offset a $1.8 million budget deficit.

The city’s parking rate previously was $2 an hour daily. Lake Geneva’s paid parking period runs from Feb. 1 through Nov. 14.

Several Downtown business owners have expressed concern that the $4 an hour weekend parking rate will discourage people from visiting Lake Geneva.

City aldermen also approved to increase parking fines from $20 to $50 to help offset the deficit.

A parking committee was established late last year to discuss and present alternatives to increasing the parking rate and to develop long-term parking solutions for Lake Geneva.

The committee consisted of two city staff members, two aldermen, two representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District and two residents

Some of the options that the committee proposed included:

Establishing year-round paid parking

Implementing paid parking zones in the Maple Park Historic District

Establishing paid parking in Veterans Park

Charging residents $10 for parking passes

Converting parking “Lot D,” located by the Geneva Lake Museum, into a paid parking area

Increasing the paid parking hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city council members were set to vote, Feb. 13, on whether to continue the committee.

City Attorney Dan Draper advised the city council members that they could not vote on whether to continue that committee because it was set up by city staff.

However, Draper said the city council could request that the mayor establish an ad hoc committee to help address the city’s parking issues.

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board and member of the previous parking committee, said he is disappointed that the options that the committee presented have not been considered.

Condos said he and the other committee members met for several hours to come up with potential solutions to the city's parking situation.

"We took time away from our businesses and families for two months every Wednesday night for one to two hours of meetings and nothing was even mentioned of that," Condos said.

Beth Tumas, member of the Business Improvement District Board, told Klein that she hopes she considers some of the members who served on the previous parking committee to be involved with the recently-formed parking ad hoc committee.

"You people worked two months very hard and came up with some really great ideas," Tumas said. "So I'm hoping that if you need help on that working committee you reach out to one of those people who worked really hard and deligently and had the best interest without any influence."

New member appointed to Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee

Also on Feb. 27, the city council members unanimously approved to appoint David Curry to the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee.

Klein said Curry contacted her several months about serving on a Hillmoor ad hoc committee if one was formed.

"He's a lifelong resident of the area. He doesn't live in the city, but he owns a business here in the city," Klein said. "He is very, very interested in everything about Hillmoor and understands the parameters going forward, so he will be a great addition."

The city council members unanimously approved, Feb. 13, to form a Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee to present ideas and potential uses for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

Other members of the committee include Klein, Deborah Beagle, David Quickel, Skip Atwell, Henry Sibbing, Adam St. Marie, Cherie Borowicz, Michael Krajovic, Gahl, Celine Lillie, Cynthia Feuredi, Karen Yancey, Frank Guske, Paula Porbucan, Laurie Weed, Norina Smyth and Ron German.

The committee conducted its first meeting Feb. 28.

City officials recently purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, 333 E. Main St., from Chicago-based White River Holdings LLC for about $6 million.