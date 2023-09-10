If the state approves it, all of North Edwards Boulevard could have a speed limit of 30 miles per hour.

Currently, the section of North Edwards from the Highway H intersection, north to Bloomfield Road, has a 45-mph limit. The limit drops to 30 mph by the Townline Road intersection.

On Aug. 28, the Lake Geneva City Council directed City Administrator Dave Nord to draft a letter requesting that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation drop the limit to 30 mph by the Bloomfield Road intersection, near the location of Immanuel Lutheran Church and Lake Geneva Middle School.

“It’s because we don’t have jurisdiction to make that change to 30 miles per hour,” said City Attorney Dan Draper. “What we can do is request the state to do it.”

North Edwards Boulevard has become a thoroughfare to numerous local businesses and residential areas, including Walmart, Target and the Ridges of Geneva East. On both sides of Highway 50, the speed limit on North Edwards Boulevard is 30 mph.

But south of the Bloomfield Road intersection, near Immanuel Lutheran Church and Lake Geneva Middle School, it has been 45 mph. Last year, traffic lights were installed at the intersection.

The area of the proposed speed limit change is on the border of the city of Lake Geneva and the town of Bloomfield.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she was attending traffic safety meetings to discuss putting in a stoplight at the Townline Road intersection, but she sees the limit reduction as a compromise.

“So the idea is to take the current 30-mph speed limit that starts before the Townline Road intersection and move it south before the Bloomfield Road intersection, hoping that further south we can slow down traffic before the stoplight,” she said. “So when they get up to Townline Road, they’re already at the slower speed limit.”

The idea was met with support at the city level. On Aug. 15, the Finance, Licensing and Regulation Committee unanimously recommended the change to the state. On Aug. 28, the council’s action was also unanimous.

Fesenmaier said Lake Geneva Police Lt. Bridgett Way and members of the Walworth County Safety Commission want to reduce the speed limit in that area.

“The Walworth County Safety Commission is also recommending the same thing to the state, so we’re not alone in doing that,” said Fesenmaier.

Way said once the DOT receives a letter of support from the City Council, an engineering study would be conducted.

Watch now: Long-awaited traffic signals installed and in use near the corner of North Edwards Boulevard and Bloomfield Road Watch now: Traffic signals completed at Edwards Boulevard and Bloomfield Road Traffic signals near the intersection of North Edwards Boulevard and Bloomfield Road are completed and operational A vehicle drives through the intersection of North Edwards Boulevard and Bloomfield Road A vehicle makes a turn on the intersection of North Edwards Boulevard and Bloomfield Road Vehicles drive through the intersection of North Edwards Boulevard and Bloomfield Road Red light, green light: At last the light is here!