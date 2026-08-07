Alert Featured Top Story Topical Community State Bank awarding scholarships to fair exhibitors Aug 7, 2026 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Community State Bank officials are conducting their fourth annual LEAD Scholarship Awards, presented to Walworth County Fair exhibitors who demonstrate service and leadership in their communities.kAm%96 2H2C5D 2C6 32D65 @? r$q’D AC:?4:A=6D @7 {6256CD9:A[ tIA64E2E:@?[ p49:6G6>6?E 2?5 s65:42E:@?]k^AmkAmr2?5:52E6D 2C6 2DD6DD65 3J E96:C 4@>>F?:EJ :?G@=G6>6?E[ 7FEFC6 2DA:C2E:@?D[ 72:C A2CE:4:A2E:@? 2?5 =:76=@?8 =62C?:?8]k^AmkAmpAA=:42?ED >FDE 36 2 C68:DE6C65 6I9:3:E@C 2E E96 a_ae (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ u2:C 2?5 >FDE 36 2 4=2DD @7 a_af 9:89 D49@@= D6?:@C @C A@DE\D64@?52CJ 65F42E:@? DEF56?E 2E 2 F?:G6CD:EJ[ 4@==686 @C E649?:42= D49@@= 6?C@==65 :? E96 a_ae\af 24256>:4 D49@@= J62C]k^Am People are also reading… New details emerge about the moments before police shot Corey Ruiz Lake Geneva wins second annual putting competition; winnings donated to storm victims Plan Commission OKs permit for renovation of Main Street building 10th OWI conviction gets Madison man a 9½-year prison sentence Lake Geneva Garden Club to host America Flower Show Badger Boys Cross Country ready to chase another Southern Lakes crown Sidney Stables estate, former home of Andy Gump comic strip creator, on market Lake Geneva Plan Commission approves permit for wedding venue on Wesley Inn & Resort site Texas man dies after car and minivan collide on Interstate 43 in Delavan Art in the Park in Lake Geneva, brat & corn roast in Williams Bay Tree worker dies after suspected lightning strike in Whitewater Lake Geneva Tourism Commission approves $30,000 grant for Venetian Festival Adams Electric in Elkhorn selected as a 2026 Future 50 company Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam explains Giannis Antetokounmpo trade Former Bob's Beach Shack building could be demolished for new restaurant kAmx?E6C6DE65 42?5:52E6D >2J 2AA=J 3J G:D:E:?8 k2 E2C86ElQ03=2?<Q 9C67lQ9EEADi^^4D3]32?<^=625\2H2C5\a_ae]9E>=Qm9EEADi^^4D3]32?<^=625\2H2C5\a_ae]9E>=k^2m]k^AmkAmpAA=:42?ED >FDE AC@G:56 2 HC:EE6? 6DD2J[ d__ H@C5D @C =6DD[ @C G:56@[ E9C66 >:?FE6D @C =6DD[ 9:89=:89E:?8 @?6 @7 E96 7@==@H:?8 :E6>Dik^AmkF=mk=:mkAm'@=F?E66C:?8 2?5 92C5 H@C< 2C6 E96 324<3@?6 @7 E96 72:C] #67=64E @? 2 A6CD@?2= 6IA6C:6?46 H96C6 J@F 565:42E65 J@FC E:>6 E@ 2 4@>>F?:EJ @C 28C:4F=EFC2= AC@;64E 2?5 6IA=2:? 9@H :E D92A65 J@FC 492C24E6C 2?5 7FEFC6 42C66C 8@2=D]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmpD 2? 2>32DD25@C 7@C @FC 28C:4F=EFC2= C@@ED[ H92E :D @?6 >6DD286 J@F H@F=5 D92C6 H:E9 J@FE9 E@ 3C:586 E96 82A 36EH66? 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