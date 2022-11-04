Delavan's Wagon Wheel goes through many changes, still standing after 185 years

The Wagon Wheel located at 2891 County Rd O South in Delavan first started as a one-room schoolhouse back in 1837 and remained a schoolhouse until 1923.

The Wagon Wheel has gone through many changes since it first opened 185 years ago. It went from a schoolhouse, to a three-room stage stop, to a full-blown stage stop supper club in 1932. Throughout all of the changes, it has always remained where it is today on County Road O South in Delavan.

Kevin Hibl, owner of Hibl’s Real Estate Sales Inc., is now the owner of Wagon Wheel, and has turned it into a full-service bar & grill open seven days a week beginning at 11 a.m.

Wagon Wheel had been vacant for over 10 years prior to Hibl purchasing and closing on the property in 2018. He officially reopened the business on June 18 of this year.

“Being in the real estate business I knew a lot of the history here,” he said. “My wife and I actually dated and ate in here several times before and after we were married. I also knew a lot of the previous owners and I struggled to find out why they didn’t make it because it’s such a nice place.”

Hibl said they had plans to reopen Wagon Wheel in 2019, but due to all the work that needed to be done, that just was not feasible.

“The place needed a lot of effort and a lot sweat equity has gone into this,” he said. “When I first walked in here, there was dirty ashtrays, dirty food, and there was stuff laying all over. It has been a project and it has taken several years. My idea is to do everything 100%, do the best you can do, and let the chips fall where they may.”

A lot of remodeling and additions have taken place including new flooring, 52 new windows, barstools, brand new ceiling fans, railings, refrigeration units, freezer, dishwasher, ice maker, fryer, and rebuilt ovens, stoves and cooling machines.

“Everything was either rebuilt or new throughout the whole place,” he said.

Hibl said they added a second bar in case they ever have enough people and some overflow, but based on the attendance he had roughly six weeks ago for a funeral luncheon, getting customers is no issue.

“I had a 180 people in here for lunch,” he said. “We had 40 on the deck, another 40 outside, one dining area full, the bar full, and eight top tables lined up in the dining area and all the way outside. We had 110 cars in the parking lot.”

Eighty percent of the siding on the building is new, according to Hibl and they have added new patio tables and chairs.

“We have seating capacity inside for around 105 people,” he said. “But we can easily accommodate about 200 people.”

Wagon Wheel began serving food roughly two weeks ago after opening with a limited menu. Hibl said a lot more food will be added to the menu, including Friday fish fry’s, Saturday specials and daily specials, but his current favorites are the butterfly shrimp basket and the Italian beef and cheese.

“I have cooked and eaten everything on my menu,” he said. “If I don’t cook it or like it I’m not going put it on the menu. The menu is not set in stone because we keeping adding on to it. We did some specials where we added beef and chicken nachos, jalapeno poppers, chili cheese dogs, none of which are on the menu yet. Currently, our basic menu is full of deep fried foods, Italian beef, gyros, burgers, and we’ve got a really nice perch sandwich. I don’t have to go out to eat much anymore, I just eat here now.”

Now four months into it and all the money that has been put in to getting the Wagon Wheel back on track, Hibl has no regrets. He has intentions of adding even more as time goes on.

“The quality of employees has certainly helped to make it a smooth transition,” he said. “The public has been overwhelmed when you walk in here, because on the outside you don’t see it. The reviews have been great from the community. Going forward I have multiple ideas for this place. I would love to do a little more outside activities with maybe horseshoe pits, bags and volleyball. I would also like to start doing more banquets and venues. If anybody has a need for a venue, we want to try to assist them, whether it is a wedding or bridal shower, funeral luncheon, you name it. We have the facilities to handle parties of up to 200 inside and out.”