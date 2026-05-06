Look Ahead Cruises, a safari, dinner train: Do something different this Mother’s Day in Lake Geneva Steve Targo May 6, 2026 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brunch, cards, flowers — how about something original this Mother’s Day?kAm$9@H E96 >@DE :>A@CE2?E H@>2? :? J@FC =:76 2 |@E96C’D s2J E@ C6>6>36C E9:D H66<6?5 7@C |@E96C’D s2J[ H9:49 :D $F?52J[ |2J `_]k^AmkAm%2<6 2 3@2E 4CF:D6 @C 2 EC2:? C:56[ 5:G6 :?E@ E96 C:49 9:DE@CJ @7 H@>6? :? E96 C68:@?[ 8@ @? 2 D272C:]k^AmkAmw6C6 2C6 D@>6 DF886DE:@?D 7@C E9@D6 H:E9 2 |@> H9@ H2?ED E@ 5@ D@>6E9:?8 5:776C6?E E9:D |@E96C’D s2J]k^Am kAm}@E6i %9:D =:DE :D 3J ?@ >62?D 6I92FDE:G6] x?7@C>2E:@? 36=@H :D DF3;64E E@ 492?86] |@C6 |@E96C’D s2J 6G6?ED 2AA62C :? E9:D H66<’D {@@< p9625 =:DE:?8]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva approves conceptual plans for Hillmoor area Simple Food Group presents plans for multi-use campus Racine County decommissions 100-Mile Bike Trail due to safety concerns UAW Local 180, CNH Industrial reach tentative labor contract agreement Animal welfare groups start transfer of 1,500 beagles from embattled Ridglan Farms Grant funding approved to promote Lake Geneva Pride Weekend Geneva Lakes Family YMCA eyeing Townline Road site for new campus Brewers infield prospect to meet with neurologist after collapse Lake Geneva school districts name teachers of the year 12 potential candidates to become Wisconsin athletic director Packers sign veteran quarterback, release Desmond Ridder Why the Packers' new defensive coordinator values 'how' over 'what' Trump safe after being rushed from White House correspondents dinner; shooter in custody Trump signs bill to fund DHS agencies including Secret Service, TSA Time is running out as the Bills home since 1973 gets closer to a methodical demolition kAmkDEC@?8mu2?4J 5:??6C[ C6>2C<23=6 H@>6? U2>Aj 2 D272C:k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm~? $2EFC52J[ |2J[ h[ E96 t2DE %C@J t=64EC:4 #2:=C@25 92D :ED kDEC@?8m|@E96C’D s2J s:??6C %C2:?k^DEC@?8m]k^Am Have a special Mother’s Day dinner on a train in East Troy this weekend. Submitted, Regional News kAm$66>:?8=J >@56=65 27E6C 2 >@C6 4@>>@?A=246 6G6?E 5FC:?8 E96 ?2D46?E 52JD @7 EC2:? EC2G6=[ E96 5:??6C EC2:? :D AC6EEJ >F49 H92E :E D2JD :E :D — 5:??6C @? 2 EC2:?]k^Am kAm%96 C2:=C@25 =62G6D 7C@> :ED t2DE %C@J 56A@E E@ 2 DE@A 2=@?8 {@H6C !92?E@> {2<6[ E96? 2 =2J@G6C 2E x?5:2?9625 !2C<]k^Am kAmt249 5:??6C 42C D62ED d_ :? E23=6D @7 EH@ 2?5 7@FCj 2?5 92D 3@E9 2 7F== 42D9 32C 2?5 C6DEC@@>D @?3@2C5]k^Am kAm|@E96CUCDBF@jD s2J s:??6C %C2:? E:4<6ED 2C6 S`ad 6249] u@C >@C6[ 8@ E@ k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^62DEEC@JCC]@C8^5:??6C\EC2:?D]9E>=Qm62DEEC@JCC]@C8^5:??6C\EC2:?D]9E>=k^2m]k^AmkAm%96 >@C6 ?2FE:42==J\:?4=:?65 |@> >2J =:<6 E96 ?6IE EH@ @AE:@?D]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m#6>2C<23=6 (@>6? @7 {2<6 v6?6G2k^DEC@?8m:D |2J `_[ `aib_\c A]>]k^AmkAmvF6DED H:== 6>32C< @? 2 {2<6 v6?6G2 rCF:D6 {:?6 3@2E E@FC @7 v6?6G2 {2<6]k^Am On the Remarkable Women of Lake Geneva Cruise, guests will learn about local women as they drift across Geneva Lake to the historic Black Point Estate & Gardens in the town of Linn. Wisconsin Historical Society, submitted kAmp=@?8 E96 E@FC :D 2 DA64:2= G:D:E E@ q=24< !@:?E tDE2E6[ E96 "F66? p??6\DEJ=6 9@>6 @7 r9:428@ 366C 32C@? r@?C25 $6:AA 3F:=E :? `ggg]k^Am kAm}@E @?=J :D E9:D 2 3@2E E@FC 2?5 2 EC:A E@ @?6 @7 E96 >@DE :4@?:4 AC@A6CE:6D 2=@?8 v6?6G2 {2<6[ E96 7@4FD C6>2:?D @? E96 =:G6D 2?5 =6824:6D @7 EC2:=3=2K:?8 H@>6? H9@ =:G65 :? 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E96 A2C<]k^AmkAm!6@A=6 42? D66 E96 2?:>2=D 2?5 7665 E96> 7C@> E96:C @H? G69:4=6D — 2D =@?8 2D E96J DE:4< E@ E96 7@C>F=2E65 8C2:? 8F6DED 42? AFC492D6 DA64:7:42==J 7@C E96 7665:?8]k^Am kAm%@ G:D:E[ >2<6 C6D6CG2E:@?D @?=:?6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^D272C:=2<686?6G2]4@>QmD272C:=2<686?6G2]4@>k^2m]k^AmkAmpD @7 AC6DD E:>6[ E:4<6ED C2?865 7C@> S`h]hd E@ Sah]hd]k^Am Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Steve Targo Special Sections Coordinator Author email Follow Steve Targo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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