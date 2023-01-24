Whitewater man leaves bond hearing by driving a vehicle after being told he can't and more from this week's criminal complaints

Here are the Walworth County’s weekly criminal complaints from Jan. 17 – Jan. 23. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Whitewater man charged after scratching and strangling girlfriend in an incident on Jan. 8Jheremy Elian Amador-Gonzalez, 20, of 123 S Cottage St., Whitewater, has been charged with strangulation and suffocation, domestic abuse assessments; misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments. On Jan. 8, Whitewater police were dispatched to an apartment in the City of Whitewater for a 911 hang-up. An officer arrived at the residence where he met with Amador-Gonzalez, the defendant, and his partner, who he had been with four years. She said they had been getting ready for bed, but the defendant became agitated, at which point she told him to calm down. The officer noticed scratches on the woman’s arms, which she said happened when she tried to call the police and the defendant attempted to take her phone away. The defendant claimed that he told her was going to move out and she wouldn’t let him and that she got the scratches while he was trying to break away from her. The woman also suffered lacerations in her mouth and on her tongue that she said came from the defendant strangling her and attempting to cover her mouth with his hand. Amador-Gonzalez was arrested.

Whitewater man was given bond conditions not to drive, leaves bond hearing and drives anywayOrlando Misael Arguijo, 25, of 555 W Whitewater St., Whitewater, has been charged with felony bail jumping-no driving without valid license violation. Arguijo attended a court hearing where he was advised by the judge that he had bond conditions not to operate a motor vehicle. After the hearing, he was seen on camera leaving the courthouse, walk into the parking lot, get in his car and drive away. He was previously convicted of occupying a motor vehicle without a valid license three times in 2021.

Delavan man arrested in Whitewater for possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officerChristian D Indermuehle, 31, of W9497 Lake Lorraine Rd., Delavan, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, second and subsequent offense, felony bail jumping, repeater, resisting an officer, repeater, and possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater. On Jan. 10, officers were on foot patrol in the City of Whitewater at a Kwik Trip location. An employee had said there had been a man outside the gas station for the past three hours acting strange and scaring customers. Later, the officers located the defendant at East Side Laundromat, where he originally resisted to putting his hands up against the wall before ultimately complying. When the officers grabbed his left and right arm, Indermuehle resisted and attempted to pull his arm away, though he was unsuccessful. Upon search of the defendant, he was found to be in possession of a meth pipe and a small baggy inside his left boot that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Elkhorn man charged with sexual assault of a child under the age of 16Conrad M Braun, 22, of W2992 Hy 11, Elkhorn, has been charged with sexual assault of a child under the age of 16. A forensic interview was done with the girl who admitted to them being together and having an inappropriate relationship.

Genoa City man charged with substantial battery after getting into a fight at Champs Bar and Grill in Lake GenevaGabriel R. Chavez, 21, of 625 Walworth St., Genoa City, has been charged with substantial battery-PTAC, As a Party to a Crime, repeater, and disorderly conduct, repeater. On Jan. 1 at Champs Bar and Grill in the City of Lake Geneva, a fight ensued after several men approached a group of women in the parking lot, causing another man to intervene, which made the attackers upset. Surveillance video showed that the defendant, Chavez and Brennan A. Schmidt, exchanged words with the man. A fight soon followed with Schmidt and Chavez both striking the man. The man suffered a laceration above his right eye, a wound in his armpit that made it appear as if he had been stabbed.

Selina Elizabeth Olson-Knight, 33, of 1121 S Lakeshore Dr., Lake Geneva, has been charged with felony bail jumping, attempted battery by a prisoner and disorderly conduct. On Jan. 13, Olson-Knight was seen on video reaching past a correctional officer and striking another inmate in the face. A deputy later spoke with the defendant letting her know of the charges against her, but she said that she didn’t care. On the way back to her cell, the defendant threw a chair and scream. Once in her cell, she then continued to scream and throw stuff around.

10-plus photos, videos from Walworth County's 2022 National Night Out Watch now: Deputy Wayne Blanchard talks at National Night Out National Night Out K-9 demonstrations And bite K-9 demonstration Grateful to be alive Watch now: K-9 demonstration at National Night Out Practicing to be safe National Night Out Watch now: K-9 demonstration at Walworth County National Night Out Climbing aboard One big shield Still a little big The mounted search and rescue team Watch now: Openening ceremony at Walworth County National Night Out Watch now: Fire safety talk at Walworth County National Night Out

Janesville man charged with battery of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest after incident in WhitewaterCaleb J Nelson, 21, of 3515 Woodhall Dr., Janesville, has been charged with battery to a law enforcement officer-parking lot and battery to a law enforcement officer-Police Department, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. On Jan. 1, an officer from the Whitewater Police Department responded to a parking lot for a theft report. The officer met the defendant and proceeded to walk him to the squad car for a warrant. Nelson began to scream loudly, sob, pull away and drag his feet. The officer then weaved his arm under the defendant’s arm to stabilize him, but the defendant reared back, causing the officer’s shoulder to over-extend. Upon arrival at the Police Station, the defendant continued to scream and grabbed and twisted the officer’s fingers.