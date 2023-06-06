Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from May 31 - June 5. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Lake Geneva man found to be in possession of cocaine during a traffic stop in the Town of Bloomfield

Guy T. Kujawa, 39, of 3700 block Lakeview Park Dr., Lake Geneva, has been charged with possession of cocaine, second and subsequent offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia, second and subsequent offense. On May 18, an officer from the Bloomfield Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the Town of Bloomfield. Upon approaching the vehicle driven by Kujawa, the defendant, the officer could detect a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, a fanny pack with a crack pipe and 2.4 grams of cocaine was found.

Lake Geneva woman charged after having an electric weapon in her vehicle

Kimberly B Jones, 30, of 200 block Country Club Dr., Lake Geneva, has been charged with possession of an electric weapon. During a traffic stop in the City of Elkhorn on May 7, the defendant was found to have an electric weapon inside her vehicle without a concealed carry permit.

Beloit man leads officers on a high speed chase for over 30 miles back in March, charged with several offenses

Cory A. Bendorf Sasseen, 32, of 200 block W Grand Ave., Beloit, has been charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, repeater; attempting to flee or elude an officer, repeater; three counts of felony bail jumping; and operating a motor vehicle while revoked, repeater. A deputy from the Walworth County County’s Sherriff’s Office was on patrol in his squad car on March 29 when he saw a vehicle bypass him at a high rate of speed in the Town of Darien. The deputy caught up to the vehicle, but the defendant began to accelerate once again after the squad car lights and siren were initiated. The high-speed chase lasted for 34.34 miles before the chase came to a stop.

Elkhorn man charged with 4th OWI

Cory A Lovas, 42, of W5100 Jason Rd., Elkhorn, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-fourth offense. On May 7 in the Town of Whitewater, a witness notified an officer that the defendant, Lovas, had consumed alcohol prior to getting on his dirt bike after the bike was involved in an accident. Upon approaching the dirt bike in the Town of Whitewater at Highway 89 and Anderson Rd., according to the criminal complaint, the defendant emitted an odor of intoxicants. He was previously convicted of the same offense in 2000, 2001, and 2010.

Delavan man charged with felony domestic disorderly conduct

Robert J Hanna, 36, of 100 block S Fifth St., Delavan, has been charged with felony domestic disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments. An officer from the City of Delavan Police Department arrived at residence on May 20 to find a woman who said her backdoor of her home had been broken into by Hanna, the defendant. According to the criminal complaint, the man jumped on top of her, grabbed her and pushed her face before leaving the residence. Later, the officer spoke with the defendant over the phone and admitted to things getting physical, making a bad decision, and that he should have just stayed away. Hanna had previously called the woman 72 times combined on May 19-20.

Delavan man charged after having over 60 grams of drugs found in his storage unit

Alfonzo Anduaga-Colin, 26, of 2800 block Darlington St., Delavan, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine; possession with intent to deliver THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols); and maintaining a drug trafficking place. The Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a search warrant of a unit the Four Seasons Storage Unit in the Town of Delavan on April 20, a unit owned by the defendant. During the search of the storage unit, the defendant was found to be in possession of 43.51 grams of suspected marijuana, over 17 grams of suspected cocaine, and two functioning digital scales.

Hebron, Ill. man charged with 4th OWI in Genoa City

Ruben O Toscano, 42, of 1000 block Heritage Ct., Hebron, Ill., has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense. In the early morning hours of May 6 in the Village of Genoa City, Toscano, the defendant, was pulled over after a report of an accident. Upon the deputy from the Walworth County’s Sherriff’s Office approached the vehicle, the defendant emitted an odor of intoxicants and admitted to drinking four Bud Light beers and operating his motor vehicle. He was previously convicted of the same violation in 2004, 2005 and 2006.