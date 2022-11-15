Walworth County Jail inmate bit cops, man charged with child porn possession and more from this week's Walworth County criminal complaints

Here are the Walworth County’s weekly criminal complaints from Nov. 8–Nov. 14. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Whitewater man found to have child porn, arrested

Nicolas A. Trejo, 18, of 220 S Dann St., Whitewater, has been charged with capturing an intimate representation without consent (victim under 18 years old), felony bail jumping (new crime) and felony bail jumping (possession of electronic devices/internet). A detective in the City of Whitewater received a cybertip about items found in a google account that contain child porn. A subpoena for the IP address was taken, which came back to Jose De Jesus Trejo Sandoval. The cellphone number came back to Nicolas A. Trejo, the defendant of the same address. A search warrant was done throughout the home and the defendant was taken to the Walworth County Jail.

Woman charged after hitting squad, fleeing, then rolling her vehicle over

Kate E. Voss, 33, of N2317 Knollwood Dr., Lake Geneva, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer and hit and run-attended vehicle. An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle around 4:45 p.m. in the Town of Linn on Saturday, Nov. 5, at which point the vehicle went in reverse, hitting the driver’s side of the squad car.

The driver, Voss, then sped away onto Ara Glen, then onto Cisco, and onto Highway 50, heading eastbound at a rate of speed between 80-100 mph with one deflated tire. Shortly thereafter, Voss crashed and rolled her vehicle in the City of Lake Geneva near Sky Lane.

Whitewater man faces several charges after violent altercation

Chad W. Coler, 26, of 523 S Gault St., Whitewater, has been charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, pointing a firearm at another and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He also has been charged with misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, two counts of possession of nitrous oxide with intent to inhale, and felony bail jumping. On Oct. 21 in the City of Whitewater, officers were dispatched to a residence for reports of people yelling and someone calling for help. Officers spoke with an individual who said she was punched and had a gun held against her face by Coler, the defendant. The incident occurred as a result from an argument. Coler retrieved a handgun from the bathroom and held it up to the individual’s forehead after punching her between the eyes. Coler was located and immediately arrested for everyone’s safety. He admitted there was an altercation, but denied it was physical and had no explanation of why he would be using a gun. Coler also admitted to drinking, in which he blew a .135. He also admitted to inhaling nitrous oxide and taking Xanax.

Delavan woman charged with stalking, making threats

Lisa M. Schmoll, 44, of 706 Faryl Ave., Delavan, has been charged with stalking and computer message-threaten obscenity and disorderly conduct. On Oct. 22 in the City of Delavan, an officer responded to a report of harassment. The individual said he heard someone pounding on his apartment door and became scared. The victim received several threatening messages on his phone on Oct. 21. The vulgar threats were in retaliation because others and the defendant believed that the victim reported on an animal abuse case that had since been cleared. Schmoll admitted to sending those messages and pounding on the apartment door. The defendant had messaged two other people about the individual’s whereabouts and said ‘I’m plotting his death.’

Whitewater man steals from Walmart

Juan L Avila, 47, of 755 N Tratt St., Whitewater, has been charged with felony bail jumping, repeater; misdemeanor bail jumping, repeater; and misdemeanor retail theft. On Oct. 25 in the City of Whitewater, officers responded to a theft that occurred at Walmart. The officers met with an asset protection employee who said a man had stolen approximately $40.10 worth of merchandise and attempted to leave the store. Surveillance footage showed that Avila, the defendant, did not scan multiple items and later admitted to not scanning all of his items when he was asked about the theft on Nov. 1.

Beloit woman slashes another vehicle’s tires, violates bond.

Martha T. VanZant, 47, of 924 Copeland Ave., Beloit, has been charged with felony bail jumping-domestic abuse assessments. On June 22, VanZant reportedly pulled up to a residence in her vehicle and slashed two tires on another individual’s vehicle.

Lake Geneva man charged after domestic violence incident

Thomas J. Cincotta, 59, 1707 Miller Rd., Lake Geneva, has been charged with false imprisonment, domestic abuse assessments; misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments, and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments. On the morning of Oct. 23, Cincotta, the defendant, pulled an individual’s hair and threw her to the ground. He also took her phone so she could not call for help. The victim tried to escape, but was held back by her hair that was being pulled by the defendant. Later, when contacted by police, the defendant refused to answer questions and was taken into custody.

Milwaukee woman charged in East Troy after being possession of weed, ecstasy

Taighamere B. Johnson, 28, of 2434 S 9th St., Milwaukee, has been charged with felony bail jumping, possession of a controlled substance and possession of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC). Village of East Troy police pulled over a vehicle that was reported to be driving recklessly on May 14. The passenger of the vehicle, Johnson, the defendant, was found to be in possession of marijuana and a pill container that had her name on it with 15 ecstasy tablets inside.

Walworth County Jail inmate bit cops, charged with battery

Martin J. Healey, 43, of 2798 Frontage Rd., East Troy, has been charged with battery to a law enforcement officer and battery by prisoners. Healey, the defendant and inmate at the Walworth County Jail, had taken all his clothes off and laid unresponsive in his cell on Oct. 17. When officers went to check on Healey, he proceeded to bite a sergeant on the arm and broke through his skin. The defendant was then transferred to Lakeland Medical Center where he became verbally assaultive towards a pair of deputies by going into graphic detail on how he would kill them. Healey then struggled with officers and hospital staff and bit another officer on his finger, causing him to bleed.