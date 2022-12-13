Elkhorn woman physically abuses a child, causes bodily harm and more from this week’s Walworth County criminal complaints

Here are the Walworth County’s weekly criminal complaints from Dec 6–Dec.12. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Elkhorn woman physically abuses a child

Katelynn Marie Rosenthal, 35, of 215 N Broad St., Elkhorn, has been charged with physical abuse of a child-intentionally cause bodily harm. On Nov. 30 in the City of Elkhorn, officers responded to a residence to do a welfare check. A caller advised that his grandson was being beaten and kicked by his daughter and new son-in-law. People said they could hear screaming from the downstairs neighbors. The officer and deputy went downstairs to speak with the neighbors. A partial video was taken of the incident, which showed the defendant pin the child up against the wall and striking him with a belt. A forensic interview was done with the child who confirmed the incident, but said he was fine with no bruising, but really red in certain areas of his body.

Illinois woman was under the influence at Super 8 in Delavan

Sandra L Zaviskak, 45, of Carol Stream, Ill., has been charged with two counts of felony bail jumping. The defendant, Zavislak, was spotted at the Super 8 in Delavan on Dec. 6, where she had a strong odor of intoxicants and bloodshot eyes. She had a blood alcohol content of .105. The Eau Claire County Circuit Court previously charged her with first degree recklessly endangering safety back on Nov. 17.

Lake Geneva man once again charged with disorderly conduct after Darien incident

Christopher R. Miller, 43, of 903 S Wells St., Lake Geneva, has been charged with disorderly conduct-domestic abuse assessments, domestic abuse repeater. On Nov. 27 in the Town of Darien, officers were dispatched to a residence for a report of a family offense. Miller, the defendant, was hiding in a barn. During the time when officers were trying to calm him down, he struck his head against the barn. He was detained in the squad car for safety reasons, though he also hit his head on the squad car. A woman said that the defendant had been yelling at her and threatening her since the morning prior. At one point, the defendant would not let her leave and threatened to kill her. A domestic abuse victim worksheet was filled out, which stated she was pushed, shoved, scratched, had her head banged, hair pulled, and objects thrown at her by the defendant. He was previously convicted of similar crimes back in 2019 and 2021.

