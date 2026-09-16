Alert Featured Top Story Topical Small business clinic to be held at Gateway Technical College Dennis Hines Sep 16, 2026 4 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A small business clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 at Gateway Technical College, 400 Highway H in Elkhorn.kAm%96 4=:?:4 :D 36:?8 9@DE65 3J E96 &?:G6CD:E:6D @7 (:D4@?D:?’D ~77:46 @7 qFD:?6DD U2>Aj t?EC6AC6?6FCD9:A[ (:D4@?D:? $>2== qFD:?6DD s6G6=@A>6?E r6?E6C[ (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ t4@?@>:4 s6G6=@A>6?E p==:2?46 2?5 v2E6H2J %649?:42= r@==686]k^AmkAmpEE6?566D H:== 92G6 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ D4965F=6 @?6\@?\@?6 D6DD:@?D :? 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Watt helped Tom Tiffany's plane makes emergency lake landing after campaign event Tom Tiffany recounts harrowing plane emergency, swim to safety in Wausau Brewers outfielder 'couldn't be more thankful' with health, role 3 takeaways from Wisconsin volleyball's loss against Texas Lake Geneva Public Library to host paranormal investigator Lake Geneva Business improvement District steps up to help pay for Ice Sculpture Walk 52nd Street to close nightly in Kenosha starting Sept. 14 Residents receive information about proposed transmission line project Lake Geneva Fire Department marks 25th anniversary of 9/11 Lake Geneva Fire Department to conduct 9/11 ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Friday kAm“(6’C6 6I4:E65 E@ 3C:?8 E9:D =6G6= @7 92?5D\@? 3FD:?6DD DFAA@CE 5:C64E=J E@ (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ[” y2D@? $49=6:A[ 5:C64E@C @7 $qsr (9:E6H2E6C[ D2:5 :? 2 AC6DD C6=62D6] “(96E96C D@>6@?6 :D 6IA=@C:?8 2? :562[ E24<:?8 E96:C 7:?2?4:2=D @C C625J E@ 8C@H[ @FC 4@?DF=E2?ED >66E 6?EC6AC6?6FCD 6I24E=J H96C6 E96J 2C6[ 2?5 E9:D 4=:?:4 >2<6D E92E 6IA6CE:D6 62DJ E@ 2446DD :? @?6 A=246[ :? @?6 52J]”k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]3:E]=J^D34\H2=H@CE9QmHHH]3:E]=J^D34\H2=H@CE9k^2m[ 42== e_g\aea\ahhc @C D6?5 2? 6>2:= >6DD286 E@ }@C2 #@F896?\$49>:5E 2E k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i?@C2]C@F896?\D49>:5Eo3FD:?6DD]H:D4@?D:?]65FQm?@C2]C@F896?\D49>:5Eo3FD:?6DD]H:D4@?D:?]65Fk^2m]k^Am The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Residents receive information about proposed transmission line project A virtual open house meeting also has been posted at www.mgs-projects.com. New pediatrician joins Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center Dr. George Mussman recently joined Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, N2950 Highway 67 in Lake Geneva, as a pediatrician. 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