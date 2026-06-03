Alert Featured Top Story Topical Real estate company to open office in downtown Lake Geneva Jun 3, 2026 7 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A KW Lake + Luxury real estate office is set to open at 269 Broad St., located in downtown Lake Geneva.kAmp? @A6?:?8 46=63C2E:@? 6G6?E H:== 36 7C@> c\g A]>] uC:52J[ yF?6 d[ H:E9 2 C:33@?\4FEE:?8 46C6>@?J 2E d A]>]k^AmkAmz( {2<6 Z {FIFCJ H2D 7@F?565 3J {:D2 (@=7[ z:>36C=J +292?5 2?5 y@9? ~’{2F89=:?]k^AmkAm“~FC AC6D6?46 :? {2<6 v6?6G2 :D?’E 32D65 @? H92E >256 D6?D6 @? A2A6Cj H6 49@D6 :E 3642FD6 E9:Dk^Am kAm4@>>F?:EJ 56D6CG6D 2 C62= 6DE2E6 6IA6C:6?46 2D DE@C:65 2?5 6I46AE:@?2= 2D E96 =2?5D42A6 :ED6=7] (6 92G6k^Am People are also reading… Plan Commission gives initial approval to Lake Geneva supper club Personnel Committee dismisses complaints filed against alderwoman Lake Geneva will ask state to help pay for costs related to Highway 50/Main Street project New golf course opens at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa Lakes Area LifeWay founder plans to establish multi-use campus in Linn Lake Geneva alders approve donating beach passes to YMCA Here's who’s running for Wisconsin governor in 2026 New zoo resident approves Dane County data centers in Phil Hands’ cartoon Memorial Day parade and ceremony scheduled for Williams Bay Redesign: New look for Abbey’s Waterfront restaurant near Geneva Lake Wisconsin Originals: Orson Welles, award-winning golden age actor, director, was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin Nearly all Great American State Fair acts drop out Trump to headline 250th anniversary fair opening after performers drop out Lake Geneva council approves replacement of some traffic signal poles Botched Tennessee execution sparks US death row debate kAm2CE7F==J 4FC2E65 2 DA246 H96C6 4F=EFC6 2?5 4@==23@C2E:@? :?E6CEH:?6 — 6?DFC:?8 E96 6IA6C:6?46 7@C @FCk^AmkAm286?ED 2?5 4=:6?ED :D ?@E9:?8 D9@CE @7 6I46==6?46[” (@=7 D2:5 :? 2 AC6DD C6=62D6]k^Am The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Plan Commission gives initial approval to Lake Geneva supper club The conditional use permit still must be approved by City Council. New golf course opens at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa Grand Geneva Resort & Spa launched the Wee Nip golf course, a compact 11-hole course with holes roughly 90 yards in length. The course tar… Lakes Area LifeWay founder plans to establish multi-use campus in Linn The campus is set to host community events, educational programs, business meetings, weddings, worship services and fundraisers. State revokes wholesale licenses of two Elkhorn automotive dealerships The decision to revoke the licenses was affirmed by a hearing examiner April 17 and became final May 17. New clothing store set to open in downtown Lake Geneva Clothing store owner Estevan Longoria is set to open his first brick-and-mortar Lost Files location at 607 W. Main St. in downtown Lake Geneva… Watch Now: Related Video Hear Zach Lahn speak after Republican gubernatorial primary win Top stories for June 2, 2026 Top stories for June 2, 2026 Top stories for June 2, 2026 Top stories for June 2, 2026 WisEye Morning Minute: Surplus Deal Poll WisEye Morning Minute: Surplus Deal Poll Watch Now: Related Video Hear Zach Lahn speak after Republican gubernatorial primary win Top stories for June 2, 2026 Top stories for June 2, 2026 Top stories for June 2, 2026 Top stories for June 2, 2026 WisEye Morning Minute: Surplus Deal Poll WisEye Morning Minute: Surplus Deal Poll