Beach equipment rental operation receives initial approval

A proposed beach equipment rental operation has received initial approval in the City of Lake Geneva.

Members of the city council's piers, harbors and lakefront committee unanimously approved, Dec. 13, to allow a commercial operation to be established at the Riviera Beach building.

The proposed business still has to be approved by the full city council.

Lake Geneva business owner Kevin Singh plans to conduct a beach equipment rental operation called "Just Add Water" at the Riviera Beach building beginning next summer.

The business would allow people to rent several types of equipment during their visit to Riviera Beach.

Some of the equipment that is set to be offered includes umbrellas, chairs, life vests, floatation devices, goggles, towels, beach balls, first aid equipment and sand castle toys.

Singh said he feels the operation would make people's visit to the beach more convenient because they would not have to carry as much equipment.

"Some of the challenges people have is they don't have umbrellas, not enough chairs or they forget their chairs. There's not enough space in their car. They're tracking sand into their car or they want to keep their children entertained," Singh said. "My solution would be conveniently-located beach rental equipment located underneath the main entrance to the beach."

Singh said some people have suggested having wheelchairs available for rent.

"I'm looking into that also," he said.

The beach equipment rental operation would be open from late May to early September and have the same hours as Riviera Beach-- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The equipment would have a resident rate and a non-resident rate.

Singh said he and his staff would pick up any rental equipment that is left on the beach.

"We don't want to lose any umbrellas or anything, so I will pick them up at the end of the shift," Singh said. "So everything that is mine, I will take back if the customer doesn't return it properly."

Habormaster Steve Russell said he feels offering a beach rental equipment operation would help make people's visit to Riviera Beach more enjoyable.

"If you can eliminate the stuff that people bring onto that beach and control it in a different way, it would probably be a positive," Russell said.

However, Russell said he is concerned that the operation could cause more people to gather near the entrance of the beach building. He said staff would have to find a way to help control foot traffic near that area.

"The biggest issue I see is a lot of people congregating at the bottom of the stairs there," Russell said. "We will just set up some kind of line control to keep it as clean as possible."

Alderman Ken Howell said even though he is concerned about increased foot traffic near the rental area, he feels it could be a valuable service to offer at the beach.

"I worry about having a zoo down there," Howell said. "It would be worth trying for one year I would think, especially if it becomes a service people like."

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he also in favor of determining if a beach equipment rental operation would be successful and manageable.

"I don't have a problem with trying it for a year," Hedlund said. "We can see if it works."

Singh said he feels offering a rental service would encourage more people to visit the beach.

"It will increase visitors to the beach if you have the proper supplies," Singh said.

Singh is the co-owner of Going Bananas, located in the lower level of the Riviera building, and Guac Star restaurant, 120 Broad St. in Lake Geneva.