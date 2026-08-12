Alert Featured Top Story Topical Walworth County officials seeking items for time capsule Dennis Hines Aug 12, 2026 6 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Walworth County officials are seeking items for a time capsule that is being created to honor the 250th anniversary of the signing of the American Declaration of Independence.kAm#6D:56?ED 2C6 36:?8 2D<65 E@ 5@?2E6 5@4F>6?ED[ A9@E@8C2A9D[ 65F42E:@?2= >2E6C:2=D[ 56>@8C2A9:4 AC@7:=6D[ 2CEH@C< @C 4@>>F?:EJ >6DD286D 7@C E96 42ADF=6[ H9:49 :D D4965F=65 E@ 36 @A6?65 :? 23@FE d_ J62CD]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 E:>6 42ADF=6[ H9:49 :D 2 c_\=:E6C DE2:?=6DD\DE66= >:=< 42?[ H:== 36 @? 5:DA=2J %9FCD52J[ $6AE] b 5FC:?8 E96 (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ u2:C 2D A2CE @7 E96 (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ $2=FE6D p>6C:42 ad_ 46=63C2E:@?[ H9:49 H:== :?4=F56 2 46C6>@?J 9@?@C:?8 !FCA=6 w62CE 2?5 $:=G6C $E2C C64:A:6?ED[ =:G6 >FD:4[ 9:DE@C:42= 5:DA=2JD[ 72>:=J 24E:G:E:6D 2?5 #6G@=FE:@?2CJ (2C C6\6?24E@CD]k^Am People are also reading… Walworth County native helps produce documentary about Bob Uecker These Wisconsinites beat astronomical odds to win Powerball jackpots Personnel Committee approves changes to conduct policy for elected officials Registration full for upcoming Red Bull Rush Delivery race Lake Geneva wins second annual putting competition; winnings donated to storm victims Plan Commission OKs permit for renovation of Main Street building Lake Geneva Garden Club to host America Flower Show 10th OWI conviction gets Madison man a 9½-year prison sentence Worker dies after falling through roof at Grant County construction site Adams Electric in Elkhorn selected as a 2026 Future 50 company Trump signs orders to limit US birthright citizenship Food recalls keep growing. Eggs, lettuce, soup and more affected Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club Art in the Park in Lake Geneva, brat & corn roast in Williams Bay 58-year-old facing child sexual assault allegations dating back to the 1980s kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 46=63C2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]4@]H2=H@CE9]H:]FD^`agd^p>6C:42\ad_QmHHH]4@]H2=H@CE9]H:]FD^`agd^p>6C:42\ad_k^2m]k^AmkAm%96 5625=:?6 E@ DF3>:E :E6>D 7@C E96 E:>6 42ADF=6 :D ~4E] `]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]H2=4@9:DE@CJ]@C8QmHHH]H2=4@9:DE@CJ]@C8k^2m @C 42== aea\fab\fgcg]k^Am Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Personnel Committee approves changes to conduct policy for elected officials The changes still must be approved by the full City Council. Lake Geneva wins second annual putting competition; winnings donated to storm victims The donation was matched by Alder Joel Hoiland and by Todd Birkholz of Lake Geneva Laundry. Plan Commission OKs permit for renovation of Main Street building Coulter Crossings LLC of Williams Bay wants to renovate the building as part of Project Cursive. Adams Electric in Elkhorn selected as a 2026 Future 50 company The award recognizes fast-growing, privately owned companies in southeastern Wisconsin. Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a conditional use permit application on July 13 to allow David Scotney to construct and opera… Watch Now: Related Video Francesca Hong speaks as result still in question Francesca Hong supporters learn race is essentially tied Francesca Hong supporters learn race is essentially tied The fans of Francesca Hong speak out as results come in The fans of Francesca Hong speak out as results come in Trump Aide Shares Photo With Jeanine Pirro After Claims President Was Furious Over Reflecting Pool Incident Trump Aide Shares Photo With Jeanine Pirro After Claims President Was Furious Over Reflecting Pool Incident Watch Now: Related Video Francesca Hong speaks as result still in question Francesca Hong supporters learn race is essentially tied Francesca Hong supporters learn race is essentially tied The fans of Francesca Hong speak out as results come in The fans of Francesca Hong speak out as results come in Trump Aide Shares Photo With Jeanine Pirro After Claims President Was Furious Over Reflecting Pool Incident Trump Aide Shares Photo With Jeanine Pirro After Claims President Was Furious Over Reflecting Pool Incident