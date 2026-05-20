Walworth County to offer Walk With Ease program starting in June May 20, 2026 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Walworth County Aging and Disability Resource Center will offer the Walk With Ease program starting June 4 at the East Troy Intergenerational Community Center.kAmrC62E65 3J E96 pCE9C:E:D u@F?52E:@?[ E96 D:I\H66< AC@8C2> E62496D A2CE:4:A2?ED 9@H E@ >2<6 A9JD:42= 24E:G:EJ A2CE @7 E96:C 6G6CJ52J =:G6D 2?5 :D 56D:8?65 E@ 96=A A6@A=6 H:E9 2CE9C:E:D 36EE6C >2?286 E96:C A2:?]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm!2CE:4:A2?ED H:== =62C? AC@A6C DEC6E49:?8 2?5 A2:? >2?286>6?E E649?:BF6D 2?5 E@ 3F:=5 DE2>:?2 2?5 H2=<:?8 A246]k^Am kAm(2=< (:E9 t2D6 H:== 36 96=5 7C@> h\`_2]>] 6G6CJ %9FCD52J E9C@F89 yF=J h 2E E96 t2DE %C@J x?E6C86?6C2E:@?2= r@>>F?:EJ r6?E6C[ a_cb s:G:D:@? $E][ s@@C }@] f]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva school district issues statement regarding meeting Lake Geneva alderman censured after video incident Lake Geneva alderwoman complaints tossed: ‘Not refutable evidence’ Lake Geneva considers accessibility options for beach Council delays voting on whether to pursue land purchase for public safety building New clothing store set to open in downtown Lake Geneva College academy set to open charter school in Elkhorn Is Lake Geneva really going with trolleys? Wisconsin State Senate rejects bipartisan deal on school funding, tax rebates 'A lot of bigger issues': Big Ten coach rips Wisconsin in preview magazine Fontana student receives first-place award in art contest Wisconsin 31st District candidates discuss issues during forum Support Ukraine dinner to be held at Simple Cafe, May 20 New director at Fontana’s The Abbey used to high-profile events Lake Geneva considers property for police and fire station kAm#68:DEC2E:@? :D C6BF:C65 2?5 E96 H@C<D9@A 92D 2 DF886DE65 4@?EC:3FE:@? @7 S`_]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E ps#r }FEC:E:@? U2>Aj w62=E9 !C@>@E:@? r@@C5:?2E@C {6D=:6 %9@C?82E6 2E aea\fc`\bb_h]k^Am Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lake Geneva school district issues statement regarding meeting The Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District addressed recent teacher resignations at Central-Denison Elementary, citing lack of support from d… Lake Geneva alderman censured after video incident Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Personnel Committee approved on May 4 to issue a censure against Alderman Joel Hoiland related to a … Lake Geneva alderwoman complaints tossed: ‘Not refutable evidence’ Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Personnel Committee approved on May 4 to dismiss complaints filed against Alderwoman Sherri Ames. Th… Lake Geneva considers accessibility options for beach Lake Geneva officials are considering purchasing items to help make Riviera Beach more accessible for residents with disabilities. Members of … Council delays voting on whether to pursue land purchase for public safety building The city wants to build a new public safety facility because the fire department is running out of space at its current station at 730 Marshal… Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: 2026 WisGOP State Convention Trump shares AI-generated image beside shackled alien Trump shares AI-generated image beside shackled alien Top stories for May 19, 2026 Top stories for May 19, 2026 Top stories for May 19, 2026 Top stories for May 19, 2026 Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: 2026 WisGOP State Convention Trump shares AI-generated image beside shackled alien Trump shares AI-generated image beside shackled alien Top stories for May 19, 2026 Top stories for May 19, 2026 Top stories for May 19, 2026 Top stories for May 19, 2026