Alert Top Story Spotlight Tree worker dies after suspected lightning strike in Whitewater Dennis Hines Jul 28, 2026 9 hrs ago × There are undoubtedly bigger dangers than being hit by lightning: The chance of being struck is less than one in a million. However, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 29-year-old man died Monday after apparently being struck by lightning while performing tree-clearing work, according to the Whitewater Fire and Emergency Management Services Department.kAmrC6HD H6C6 5:DA2E4965 D9@CE=J 367@C6 `_ 2]>] 2?5 7@F?5 2? F?C6DA@?D:G6 >2? DFDA6?565 23@FE e_\766E @77 E96 8C@F?5 :? 2 EC66 @77 (6DE {2FC6= $EC66E[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm%96 DFA6CG:D@C @7 E96 4C6H E92E H2D A6C7@C>:?8 EC66\4=62C:?8 H@C< :? E96 2C62 C6A@CE65=J E@=5 C6DA@?56CD E92E E96C6 H2D 2 “=@F5 32?8 2?5 2 7=2D9[” 2?5 E92E :E H2D 36=:6G65 E96 EC66 925 366? DECF4< 3J =:89E?:?8]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAmp H62E96C DJDE6> H2D >@G:?8 E9C@F89 E96 4:EJ 2E E96 E:>6 @7 E96 42==]k^Am People are also reading… Former Bob's Beach Shack building could be demolished for new restaurant Lake Geneva Plan Commission gives initial approval to Simple Food Group's multi-use campus Videos appear to show Corey Ruiz hit by Tasers seconds before he was shot Lake Geneva City Council rejects changes to Tourism Commission Madison announces Willy Street detour; businesses react to shutdown Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club Texas man dies after car and minivan collide on Interstate 43 in Delavan Walworth County residents being asked to assist with storm damage assessment Inside a movement: 24 hours on Madison’s Willy Street Madison's newest wellness trend comes through an IV drip Lake Geneva approves using leftover capital funds for public safety programs Tree worker dies after suspected lightning strike in Whitewater Theater group to present “Willy Wonka” at Badger High School Family of man shot by Madison police retains Ben Crump Remaining questions, concerns for Wisconsin men's basketball after summer open practices kAmu:C67:89E6CD H6C6 F?23=6 E@ C6249 E96 >2? FD:?8 2 =2556C ECF4<[ D@ >6>36CD @7 E96 EC66\4=62C:?8 4C6H 2D46?565 E96 EC66 2?5 =@H6C65 E96 >2? E@ E96 8C@F?5]k^AmkAmw6 H2D AC@?@F?465 5625 2E E96 D46?6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 C6=62D6]k^AmkAm%96 (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ >65:42= 6I2>:?6C 2?5 E96 (9:E6H2E6C !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E H:== 4@?5F4E E96 562E9 :?G6DE:82E:@?]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines Jul 27, 2026 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story How to stay safe during a lightning storm There are undoubtedly bigger dangers than being hit by lightning: The chance of being struck is less than one in a million. However, it’s bett… Watch Now: Related Video Former Madison Oscar Mayer plant could become tech hub Former Madison Oscar Mayer plant could become tech hub Former Madison Oscar Mayer plant could become tech hub Oscar Mayer tech hub Oscar Mayer tech hub WisEye Morning Minute: Gubernatorial Candidates Address Education Funding WisEye Morning Minute: Gubernatorial Candidates Address Education Funding Watch Now: Related Video Former Madison Oscar Mayer plant could become tech hub Former Madison Oscar Mayer plant could become tech hub Former Madison Oscar Mayer plant could become tech hub Oscar Mayer tech hub Oscar Mayer tech hub WisEye Morning Minute: Gubernatorial Candidates Address Education Funding WisEye Morning Minute: Gubernatorial Candidates Address Education Funding