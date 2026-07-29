Alert Featured Top Story Topical Lake Geneva ends emergency declaration related to July 3 storm Dennis Hines Jul 29, 2026 7 hrs ago × News 12 Staff said they sometimes survey their properties after storms, but due to the volume of outages and with it being the Fourth of July weekend, it was not possible to survey all HRH's properties. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake Geneva City Council on July 27 unanimously approved rescinding the city’s emergency declaration related to the severe storm that struck the area July 3.kAm|2J@C %@55 zC2FD6 :DDF65 E96 564=2C2E:@? @? E96 52J @7 E96 DE@C>[ H9:49 42FD65 52>286 E9C@F89@FE (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ]k^AmkAmr:EJ @77:4:2=D 6IE6?565 E96 564=2C2E:@? yF=J `b E@ 2==@H !F3=:4 (@C<D 4C6HD E@ H@C< 6IE6?565 9@FCD E@ 4@?E:?F6 C6>@G:?8 563C:D 7C@> AC@A6CE:6D 2?5 4:EJ DEC66ED]k^AmkAmr:EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C s2G6 s6 p?86=:D D2:5 4C6HD 4@>A=6E65 2 D64@?5 C@F?5 @7 4FC3D:56 3CFD9 A:4<\FA yF=J ac[ 2?5 H:== 4@?5F4E 2 7:?2= DE@C> 563C:D 4@==64E:@? 368:??:?8 pF8] b] #6D:56?ED 2C6 2D<65 E@ A=246 2?J C6>2:?:?8 DE@C>\C6=2E65 563C:D 2E E96:C 4FC3D 3J pF8] a]k^Am People are also reading… Former Bob's Beach Shack building could be demolished for new restaurant Lake Geneva Plan Commission gives initial approval to Simple Food Group's multi-use campus Lake Geneva City Council rejects changes to Tourism Commission Videos appear to show Corey Ruiz hit by Tasers seconds before he was shot Madison announces Willy Street detour; businesses react to shutdown Texas man dies after car and minivan collide on Interstate 43 in Delavan Lake Geneva Plan Commission approves permit for wedding venue on Wesley Inn & Resort site Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club Walworth County residents being asked to assist with storm damage assessment Inside a movement: 24 hours on Madison’s Willy Street Madison's newest wellness trend comes through an IV drip Tree worker dies after suspected lightning strike in Whitewater Lake Geneva approves using leftover capital funds for public safety programs Theater group to present “Willy Wonka” at Badger High School Family of man shot by Madison police retains Ben Crump The Lake Geneva City Council has rescinded the emergency declaration related to the storm that hit the area July 3. Kaitlyn Hupp kAmp7E6C E96 7:?2= 4FC3D:56 4@==64E:@? :D 4@>A=6E65[ C6D:56?ED >2J 5:DA@D6 @7 DE@C>\C6=2E65 563C:D 2E E96 4:EJ’D 3CFD9 5C@A\@77 D:E6[ `_ed r2C6J $E][ 7C@> d 2]>] E@ b A]>] |@?52J\%9FCD52J[ d 2]>] E@ bib_ A]>] uC:52J 2?5 g 2]>] E@ ?@@? $2EFC52J]k^AmkAmrC6HD ?@H 2C6 C6>@G:?8 563C:D 7C@> 4:EJ A2C<D 2?5 H@C<:?8 @? @E96C AC@;64ED]k^AmkAmr:EJ @77:4:2=D 2C6 2DD6DD:?8 52>286 :? 2?E:4:A2E:@? @7 2AA=J:?8 7@C 5:D2DE6C C6=:67 7F?5D] x?:E:2= 6DE:>2E6D :?5:42E6 {2<6 v6?6G2 :?4FCC65 23@FE S`_c[___ H@CE9 @7 6IA6?D6D] %96 4:EJ 4@F=5 36 C6:>3FCD65 23@FE f_T]k^Am kAm“(6 @?=J 925 E@ D9@H Scb[___ H@CE9 @7 6IA6?5:EFC6D E@ BF2=:7J 7@C E96 5:D2DE6C C6=:67 7F?5[” s6 p?86=:D D2:5] “(6 5@?’E 92G6 2== E96 ?F>36CD :? 7C@> @FC @FED:56 4@?EC24E@C J6E[ D@ E92E H:== 5C:G6 E92E ?F>36C FA[ 2D H6==]”k^Am kAm%96 s:D2DE6C #6DA@?D6 %62>[ H9:49 2DD:DE65 H:E9 DE@C> 52>286 2DD6DD>6?ED 2?5 4=62?\FA 677@CED[ C6A@CE65 E92E :E =@8865 23@FE fbd G@=F?E66C 9@FCD[ C68:DE6C65 23@FE d` G@=F?E66CD 2?5 C646:G65 23@FE Sb[___ :? 5@?2E:@?D E@ 96=A A6@A=6 H9@ H6C6 27764E65 3J E96 DE@C>]k^AmkAm#6D:56?ED H9@ 2C6 DE:== :? ?665 @7 4=62?\FA 2DD:DE2?46 @C H@F=5 =:<6 E@ G@=F?E66C 42? 42== aea\b_g\``_d @C 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@iC6DA@?D6oH:5CE]@C8QmC6DA@?D6oH:5CE]@C8k^2m]k^Am Now that city crews have completed a second round of curbside brush pick up, they are currently in the process of removing downed trees and branches from the city parks DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS kAmp=D@ 5FC:?8 E96 >66E:?8[ r:EJ r=6C< {246J #6J?@=5D 2??@F?465 E92E :?\A6CD@? 23D6?E66 G@E:?8 7@C E96 pF8] `` AC:>2CJ 6=64E:@? H:== 36 4@?5F4E65 7C@> h 2]>] E@ c A]>][ E9C@F89 yF=J b` 2?5 pF8] b\f 2E r:EJ w2==[ eae v6?6G2 $E]k^Am kAm$2>A=6 32==@ED 2C6 2G2:=23=6 :? E96]k^AmkAm#6D:56?ED H9@ ?665 E@ C68:DE6C E@ G@E6 >2J 5@ D@ :? E96 4:EJ 4=6C<’D @77:46] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]4:EJ@7=2<686?6G2]8@GQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]4:EJ@7=2<686?6G2]8@Gk^2m]k^Am kAmx? @E96C 3FD:?6DD[ E96 4@F?4:=ik^Am kF=mk=:mkAmpAAC@G65 2 E6>A@C2CJ r=2DD “q” 366C 2?5 r=2DD “r” H:?6 =:46?D6 2AA=:42E:@? 7:=65 3J E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 v2C56? r=F3 7@C E96 “$A=2D9[ $A2C<=6 U2>Aj q=@@>” v2C56? r=F3 @7 p>6C:42? u=@H6C $9@H 2?5 #6G:6H !2CEJ @? pF8] d 2E E96 #:G:6C2 32==C@@>[ g`a (C:8=6J sC:G6]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmpAAC@G65 >2DD286 6DE23=:D9>6?E =:46?D6 C6?6H2= 2AA=:42E:@? 7:=65 3J z2E6’D w62=:?8 w2?5D[ {{r[ e_` (] |2:? $E]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m Photos: Powerful storm causes widespread damage around Lake Geneva People assess the damage of a row of power lines brought down on on South Lake Shore Drive on Saturday after a strong storm. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Boats sit in shallow water off Big Foot Beach on July 4 in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Penny Roehrer walks through her debris-ridden yard in Lake Geneva after assessing damage to her home, which had a tree fall on to during the recent storm. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A cyclist rides by a tree branch that had fallen on a power line on South Lake Shore Drive during the recent Lake Geneva storms. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A person walks past damage along the White River on Saturday after a strong storm that blew through Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Cars pass by the top of a tree that had fallen upside down and pulled a power line down with it. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL People play in the water off Big Foot Beach on July 4 in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A family runs in to Lake Geneva off of Big Foot Beach on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in Lake Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Several motorists taking shelter from the storm were badly injured when this silo near Sharon fell onto their vehicles Friday. Sharon Fire & Rescue Debris from a fallen silo is scattered across a field after a powerful storm moved through Sharon Friday afternoon. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE Alliant Energy reported 7,400 people were left without power in the Sharon area after Friday’s storm. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE About 40 homes were damaged in the Sharon area Friday night. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE Several motorists taking shelter from the storm were badly injured when this silo near Sharon fell onto their vehicles Friday. Sharon Fire & Rescue Debris from a fallen silo is scattered across a field after a powerful storm moved through Sharon Friday afternoon. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE Alliant Energy reported 7,400 people were left without power in the Sharon area after Friday’s storm. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE About 40 homes were damaged in the Sharon area Friday night. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE Justin Woods pours diesel on a pile of burning branches he had collected from his yard after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. , Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Theresa Wright, left, piles branches on a trailer while Angeli Soto chops them up before they are taken to Soto’s farm to be burned on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Part of a tree sits inside a home after a strong storm brought trees down across Walsworth County on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A linesman from Shade Tree Company wrestles loose a branch that had fallen on a power line during a strong storm that blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in Como, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A fallen tree brought up a piece of asphalt in a driveway after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Ricci Capezio clears branches from his driveway following a strong storm that blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL An American flag hangs from a utility pole above a pile of branches that were gathered on the curb after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in Como, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Deb Dehmlow talks to a neighbor while cleaning up the park on the shore of Lake Como after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Fallen trees are tangled with power lines after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL An American flag hangs from the arm of a small excavator in a front yard on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 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