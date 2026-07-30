Alert Featured Top Story Topical Lake Geneva Public Library to conduct annual craft swap Jul 30, 2026 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., will hold its third annual craft swap on Saturday, Aug. 1.kAm!C6G:@FD DH2AD 92G6 4@??64E65 9F?5C65D @7 A2CE:4:A2?ED H:E9 7C66 4C27E:?8 2?5 9@33J DFAA=:6D[k^AmkAm:?4=F5:?8 J2C?[ A2:?ED[ A:4EFC6 7C2>6D[ CF336C DE2>AD[ 3FEE@? >2<6CD[ E\D9:CE AC6DD6D[ 723C:4[k^AmkAm3625D 2?5 3FEE@?D]k^AmkAmx? AC6A2C2E:@? 7@C E9:D J62C’D 6G6?E[ E96 =:3C2CJ :D D66<:?8 5@?2E:@?D @7 F?H2?E65 4C27E 2?5 9@33Jk^Am kAmDFAA=:6D] s@?2E:@?D 42? 36 5C@AA65 @77 2E E96 4:C4F=2E:@? 56D< 5FC:?8 C68F=2C =:3C2CJ 9@FCD]k^Am People are also reading… Former Bob's Beach Shack building could be demolished for new restaurant Lake Geneva Plan Commission approves permit for wedding venue on Wesley Inn & Resort site Texas man dies after car and minivan collide on Interstate 43 in Delavan Lake Geneva City Council rejects changes to Tourism Commission Videos appear to show Corey Ruiz hit by Tasers seconds before he was shot Madison announces Willy Street detour; businesses react to shutdown Tree worker dies after suspected lightning strike in Whitewater Lake Geneva Plan Commission gives initial approval to Simple Food Group's multi-use campus Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club Inside a movement: 24 hours on Madison’s Willy Street Madison's newest wellness trend comes through an IV drip Walworth County residents being asked to assist with storm damage assessment Lake Geneva ends emergency declaration related to July 3 storm Family of man shot by Madison police retains Ben Crump Geneva Jam & more live music in Lake Geneva, Yerkes hosts ‘Reno 911!’ star kAm%96 =:3C2CJ H:== 2446AE 5@?2E:@?D F?E:= d A]>] uC:52J[ yF=J b`]k^Am The Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., will host a craft swap on Saturday, Aug. 1. Submitted kAmp== 5@?2E65 :E6>D H:== 36 >256 2G2:=23=6 E@ E96 86?6C2= AF3=:4 7@C 7C66 `_ 2]>]\b A]>] @? pF8] `]k^AmkAmuC@> h 2]>]\`_ 2]>][ 6?EC2?46 :D =:>:E65 E@ A6@A=6 H9@ 5@?2E65 E@ E96 DH2A]k^Am kAm%@ 36 25>:EE65 62C=J[ A2CE:4:A2?ED 2C6 2D<65 E@ 8:G6 E96:C ?2>6 E@ =:3C2CJ DE277 H96? 5C@AA:?8 @77 5@?2E:@?D]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 4C27E DH2A[ 4@?E24E E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ 2Ek^Am kAmaea\ach\dahh @C G:D:E k2 E2C86ElQ03=2?<Q 9C67lQ9EEAi^^=8=:3C2CJ]@C8Qm=8=:3C2CJ]@C8k^2m]k^Am Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Pink the Lake event returns to the Lake Geneva area The Pink the Lake walk is scheduled to be held 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 along Lake Geneva’s lakefront area. The purpose to help raise awaren… Red Bull Rush Delivery event to return to Lake Geneva The Red Bull Rush Delivery competition is set to return to the city of Lake Geneva Saturday, Sept. 19. Doors will open at 11 a.m., and the eve… Button collectors hold both art and history in their palms Since being founded in 1944, the Wisconsin State Button Society has kept the button collecting hobby alive. In the modern era, collecting look… Organizers cancel AtwoodFest in wake of Madison police shooting The free annual festival was scheduled to run Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7:30 p.m.