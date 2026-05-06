Walworth County offering Stepping On program through June May 6, 2026 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One in four older adults has a fall each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Wisconsin leads the nation in fall-related deaths for people aged 60 and older.kAm%96 $E6AA:?8 ~? AC@8C2>[ @776C65 3J E96 (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ p8:?8 2?5 s:D23:=:EJ #6D@FC46 r6?E6C[ 92D 366? 56E6C>:?65 E@ C65F46 72==D 3J b`T]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAmx? D6G6?[ EH@\9@FC D6DD:@?D[ $E6AA:?8 ~? 4@G6CD DEC2E68:6D 7@C 2G@:5:?8 72==D[ :?4=F5:?8 32=2?46 2?5 DEC6?8E9 6I6C4:D6D[ 9@>6 D276EJ DF886DE:@?D[ 2?5 >65:42E:@? C6G:6HD] vF6DE DA62<6CD[ :?4=F5:?8 2 A9JD:42= E96C2A:DE 2?5 2 A92C>24:DE[ AC@G:56 72==\AC6G6?E:@? :?7@C>2E:@?]k^Am kAm%96 H@C<D9@A :D 56D:8?65 7@C A6@A=6 e_ 2?5 @=56C H9@ 92G6 72==6? @C 92G6 2 762C @7 72==:?8]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva approves conceptual plans for Hillmoor area Simple Food Group presents plans for multi-use campus Racine County decommissions 100-Mile Bike Trail due to safety concerns Geneva Lakes Family YMCA eyeing Townline Road site for new campus UAW Local 180, CNH Industrial reach tentative labor contract agreement Animal welfare groups start transfer of 1,500 beagles from embattled Ridglan Farms Grant funding approved to promote Lake Geneva Pride Weekend Brewers infield prospect to meet with neurologist after collapse Lake Geneva school districts name teachers of the year 12 potential candidates to become Wisconsin athletic director Packers sign veteran quarterback, release Desmond Ridder Why the Packers' new defensive coordinator values 'how' over 'what' Trump safe after being rushed from White House correspondents dinner; shooter in custody Trump signs bill to fund DHS agencies including Secret Service, TSA Time is running out as the Bills home since 1973 gets closer to a methodical demolition kAmr=2DD6D H:== 36 96=5 H66<=J @? |@?52JD 7C@> `\b A]>] 2E E96 (2=H@CE9 |6>@C:2= {:3C2CJ[ dad z6?@D92 $E][ E9C@F89 yF?6 aa] %96 H@C<D9@A 92D 2 DF886DE65 5@?2E:@? @7 S`_]k^Am Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lake Geneva approves conceptual plans for Hillmoor area Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved conceptual plans for Zone 1 of the Hillmoor Property on April 27 by a 4-3 vote with alders Jo… Simple Food Group presents plans for multi-use campus The development would feature a bakery production facility, cafe and coffee shop, event space, catering kitchen, food laboratory and 30-unit a… Racine County decommissions 100-Mile Bike Trail due to safety concerns The decision means the county will no longer maintain signage for or actively promote the route. UAW Local 180, CNH Industrial reach tentative labor contract agreement The new contract, which covers about 300 members, includes a 22% general wage increase for production employees and a 29% general wage increas… Geneva Lakes Family YMCA eyeing Townline Road site for new campus The organization has said that is is running out of space at its current location, 203 S. Wells St. Watch Now: Related Video Top stories for May 6, 2026 Nora's polar bear dreams Nora's polar bear dreams Nora growing up fast Nora growing up fast Brian Schmutzler and Linda Rogers speak after Indiana primary Brian Schmutzler and Linda Rogers speak after Indiana primary Watch Now: Related Video Top stories for May 6, 2026 Nora's polar bear dreams Nora's polar bear dreams Nora growing up fast Nora growing up fast Brian Schmutzler and Linda Rogers speak after Indiana primary Brian Schmutzler and Linda Rogers speak after Indiana primary