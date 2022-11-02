Fontana Elementary School PTO Fall Fun Fest

Returned at long last with much anticipation, the Fontana Elementary School Parent-Teacher-Student Organization held its popular annual Fall Fun Fest for the first time since 2019 on Thursday, Oct. 27.

A PTSO tradition at Grades 4K-8 Fontana Elementary School for more than 25 years, Fall Fun Fest was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the global COVID-pandemic. Fontana Elementary also offers a Falcon Early Childhood Center day care program service 40 area children ages 6 weeks to 3 years.

Fontana PTSO President Margaret Labus, a Fontana Elementary School alumnus and district parent, estimated the 2022 Fall Fun Fest crowd at approximately 500 attendees, up from the typical crowd of around 350.

Labus credited the attendance increase to two years of pent-up demand, noting the event was “coming back with force.”

“It went really well,” she said of the 2022 Fall Fun Fest. “We had a lot of families come through. It was busier than we normally remember it being. It’s been two years since we’ve done it, so there were a lot of kids that have been missing it. It was good to see everybody again.”

The Fall Fun Fest included a variety of carnival games and amusements, a haunted house, a cake walk, fundraising class basket raffles, a 50/50 raffle, a costume parade and a costume judging contest. Concessions in the school cafeteria, where mobile DJ Bob Hoff entertained, included chili, corn dogs, pizza and ice cream sundaes among other items.

Winners of the costume contest, judged by Fontana Police Department officers and Fontana Fire Department fire/rescue and EMS personnel, were 5K student Mazie Kilkenny, first place, as Maleficent from “Snow White”; second-grader Kate Hartmann, second place, as silver screen English nanny Mary Poppins; fourth-grader Morgan Special, third place, as an Easy Mac and Cheese cup; and two-year-old Falcon day care student Owen Adamski, fourth place, as an excavator truck.

Proceeds from the event are used by the PTSO to fund various student enrichment experiences at 201-student Fontana Elementary, including book giveaways, visiting artists, field trips and art field trips.

“All the money raised goes directly back to the kids at the school, which is amazing,” noted Fontana Elementary School district administrator and principal Steve Torrez.

Staging the event is a collaborative effort by Fontana Joint 8 school district community members, parents, teachers, staff and middle school students, as well as returning Fontana Elementary alumni attending Big Foot High School in Walworth.

“Everyone pitches in,” Labus said of the sweat equity support that makes the PTSO Fall Fun Fest magic happen for attendees, both the young and the young-at-heart. “It’s great.”

Torrez agrees.

“I have an incredible gratitude,” he said. “Fontana has a lot of fun traditions and this is one of them. It brings our entire community together for a fun night.”

Sponsors of the PTSO Fall Fun Fest include Above Water Marine Systems, Apex Family Chiropractic, Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn, Daniels Foods, Education and Technology Associates, Financial Advisors, Harvard Nursery, Miller Auto, Pro Optics, Starboard Group with @properties, and Travis Sound Design.

“We have a lot of community support,” Labus said.