RACINE — Over 1,000 jack-o’-lanterns and Halloween-centric illuminations are set to ignite soon at the Racine Zoo.

The zoo’s Jack-O’-Lantern Nights are Thursday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 29, at 2131 N. Main St., Racine.

The event runs Thursdays through Sundays, 6 to 10 p.m.

Guests will stroll through the Zoo along a dedicated paved pathway to take in the dazzling lights and charming decorations.

By day, the jack-o’-lanterns look like pieces of Halloween-themed art in the forms of cats, owls, scarecrows and other creations.

New this year are pumpkin sculptures. Multiple pumpkins are placed together in the shape of an animal. Some of the sculptures may resemble giraffes, rhinos, zebras, African penguins, kangaroos, orangutans, lions, tigers, emperor tamarins, snakes and other animals.

Enchanting light displays will flank the route, ranging from illuminated bats in the light-wrapped trees to a giant glowing pumpkin patch and a walk-through tunnel of dynamic designs.

Within the event, the zoo will host a decorating contest that businesses and organizations can sign up to participate in. Guests will be able to vote on their favorite decorated space and the winner will be announced at the end of the event. As they take in the delightful sights, guests can warm up with seasonal food and beverages on site.

“This is a fun, family event that will let you see the Zoo in a different light,” said Beth Heidorn, Racine Zoo executive director. “We had such an amazing event last year that we just had to bring it back this year.”

The zoo is working with Rise of the Jack O’Lanterns, which is based in New York, to create what guests see during Jack-O’-Lantern Nights. Using scalpels, knives, gouges, and power tools, artists for Rise of the Jack O’Lanterns spend up to 15 hours sculpting a single jack-o’-lantern. The artists have participated in jack-o’-lantern shows in New York.

For the light displays, the Zoo is working with Traditions Holiday Lighting and Seasonal Décor, a Wisconsin-based company that serves clients from Green Bay to Lake Geneva.

Specializing in holiday lighting and landscape lighting, Traditions combines high quality products with a unique design and personal touch. They helped bring to life the Zoo’s past holiday light experiences.

Jack-O’-Lantern Nights admission is $10 per person, free for ages 2 and younger. Admission available only at the door. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the zoo.

For more, go to racinezoo.org/jack-o-lantern-nights.

In photos: Jack-O'-Lantern Nights at the Racine Zoo