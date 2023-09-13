1. Go to local farmers markets

The temperatures may be dropping, but some area farmers markets are still hopping.

While it was by all accounts a fantastic season for the markets in Williams Bay and Elkhorn, here’s a rundown of which markets are still going strong. One of them is ending its season soon, while others are scheduled to go through October.

Delavan’s Fresh Market — Thursdays, 3-7 p.m., Tower Park, 202 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Final date of the season: Sept. 14.

Genoa City Farmers Market — Fridays, 3-7 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 700 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Local vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, beverages. Last day of the season: Oct. 20.

Lake Geneva Farmers Market — Thursdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva. With vendors inside the hall and outside, around the 300 block of Broad Street. Final date of the season: Oct. 26.

Burlington Farmers Market — Thursdays, 3-7 p.m., Wehmhoff Square, 355 N. Pine St., Burlington. Fruits, vegetables, meat, cheese, bakery goods and ready-to-eat foods, plus live music, artisans, local craft beer and special events throughout the year. Last day of the season: Oct. 26.

Geneva Outdoor Market — Sundays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva. Local, quality products with live music, food, beverages and activities. Family- and dog-friendly. Last day of the season: Oct. 29.

2. Celebrate a special anniversary

Next Door Pub has been a local institution for 50 years, and it’s throwing a party to mark the occasion with giveaways, a children’s zone, free mobile ax throwing and face painting, local vendors and live music by the Love Monkeys.

The Pub, as it’s known, is as much a local hangout as it is a place to enjoy pizza made from scratch. Serving fresh food at low prices, the Pub actively raises money for local causes as well as sponsors such popular events as Venetian Festival and Winterfest.

For the party, the restaurant will have a delicious buffet spread. The event will be held inside an enclosed tent in the parking lot. Additional parking will be available at the nearby Community State Bank, with shuttle service.

Next Door Pub’s 50th Anniversary Party is Sunday, Sept. 17, from noon-5 p.m., at 411 Interchange North, Lake Geneva. Go to the Pub’s Facebook page for details.

3. Enjoy the fun at Pearce’s Farm Stand

In 1965, Robert and Mary Ann Pearce moved into the farm at the corner of County Highway F and Highway 67. The farm, however, was originally purchased by Amos Van Dyke in 1848. The Pearces are the second family to operate the farm since Wisconsin became a state, according to the Pearce Farm Stand website, pearcefarms.com.

The farm stand began in 1967 as a way to sell off surplus vegetables to help raise money for 4-H. Also, for the five Pearce children, it was a chance to raise funds for college. Sweet corn went from being planted a couple times to regularly, and by the mid 1970s, the market expanded to zucchini, beets, basil, tomatoes, leeks, winter squash, cucumbers, dill, green beans and more.

Each year, Pearce’s holds its Customer Appreciation and Sweet Corn Fest. This year’s two-day event kicks off with the polka and waltz sounds of the Steve Schultz Band, followed by the Gravity of Youth on the second day. On both days, guests can also try to find their way through a 13-acre Corn Maze.

Event is Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at Pearce’s Farm Stand, W5740 N. Walworth Road, Walworth.

4. Learn about city-dwelling wildlife

Dr. David Drake, a professor and wildlife specialist with the University of Wisconsin, will discuss the UW Urban Canid Project at the Lake Geneva Public Library. It’s free, open to the public, and a chance to learn more about wildlife.

After coyotes were routinely reported along the western part of the UW-Madison campus, Drake began investigating why. A family of red foxes were once found living under a campus building.

The UW Urban Canid Project seeks to learn more. With urbanization on the rise, the project seeks a better understanding of wildlife as it adapts to its surroundings. The idea is that a deeper understanding will lead to less conflicts.

Drake will speak Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Smith Meeting Room of the library, 918 W. Main St. Event begins at 6 p.m. Go to lglibrary.org for more details.

5. Hear about a 23,000-mile journey

Ryan Bernsten visited 150 cities across 50 states, staying with various types of people, immersing himself in their hopes and fears. Then he wrote about the experience in “50 States of Mind: A Journey to Rediscover American Democracy.” Is America as divided as it seems? Bernsten, an Oxford University grad student, set out to discover the answer to that question.

The author will discuss his book Thursday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Meeting Room of the Lake Geneva Public Library. Event is free, open to the public.

6. Support local artists

The Service Club of Delavan Darien’s Artisan Festival includes performances from the Lofty Life Aerial Dance and RC Juggles Entertainment. Also, there will be a bouncy house, juggling, food trucks, face painting and more. There are over 40 artists, authors and artisans who will all have booths at the event.

A balloon workshop is 10:15-11:15 a.m. On the main stage, the Delavan-Darien High School String Choir performs from 10:15-10:45 a.m. The Carol Jean Band plays from 11 a.m. to noon. Jenny Hundt performs from 12:15-1:15 p.m.

The Artisan Festival is Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Congdon Gardens, 1420 Hobbs Drive, Delavan. Go to the Service Club of Delavan Darien Facebook page.

