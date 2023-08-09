The search is on for a new treasurer in Williams Bay.

Village President Bill Duncan reported to village board trustees on Aug. 7 that six-year Village Treasurer Lori L. Peternell had resigned her full-time exempt position, effective Aug. 4.

"After serious consideration, I have decided to resign from my position as Village Treasurer...," Peternell wrote in a July 17 letter to Village Administrator David Lothspeich. "I have taken a position as the Finance Officer for WalCoMet, it is a good career choice that I could not refuse. I am very thankful for the opportunities and support I have received over the last 6 years with the Village, as it has contributed to my success. I have had the pleasure to work with some amazing people and will miss everyone."

Delavan-based WalCoMet (Walworth County Metropolitan Sewerage District) which includes Delavan, Darien, Elkhorn and Lake Como, among other areas. The Village of Williams Bay joined WalCoMet in 1987.

Duncan offered his thanks for Peternell's years of service to Williams Bay and recognized the improvements she made to the village's financial operations during her tenure

Duncan admitted he was alternately "both happy and sad" at the news, given his dual roles as a WalCoMet board member and Williams Bay village president.

"We're very sad to lose her," Duncan said on behalf of the village. "She did help a lot with the cleaning up of budget stuff and has offered to help in making the transition move smoothly. Many thanks to her."

A key member of the village's administrative team, the treasurer works under the direction of the village administrator and plans, directs, manages and oversees the activities of the village's Finance Department, including financial planning, payroll, budgeting, accounting, auditing and cash management. The position is responsible for assuring that the village achieves its financial objectives through solid fiscal planning, budgetary controls and the maintenance of financial accounts and records. The position is responsible for the duties of the treasurer pursuant to Wisconsin Statute Section 61.26.

In board discussions around the village's vacant treasurer's position, Village Administrator David Lothspeich said two options were open to the village on an interim basis — hire an outside accounting firm or possibly contract for a temporary employee with Northbrook, Ill.-based GovTemps USA, a subsidiary of GovHR USA, a national public-sector staffing firm specializing in the temporary placement of positions in local government.

Lothspeich recommended GovTemps as being the "more affordable" of the two options for the village, citing a spreadsheet of expected costs he distributed to the board.

The board approved contracting with GovTemps USA for part-time treasurer services, one day a week on-site and two days a week remotely, while the search is on for a permanent replacement to fill the village's vacant treasurar position.

While supportive of contracting with GovTemps USA, Village Trustee Lowell Wright, chairman of the board's Finance and Personnel Committee, predicted the expected cost savings will likely be far less than anticipated.

"This probably severly underestimates what it's gonna cost us on an interim basis," Wright said. "A treasurer does a lot more things than just monthly entries, payroll and bank reconciliations. There's probably more hours involved, and there's also a number of things that the treasurer did in-office that will get offloaded onto the other staff ... I think this is the best way we can go, recognizing that it's probably gonna cost us more than what's on the spreadsheet."

Concerns raised

Williams Bay resident John Marra, 548 Wiswell Dr., appeared before the board to request that the village consider installing crosswalk signage along Geneva Street at Potawatomi Road near Bell's Store, 659 E. Geneva St., to "create a safer crossing" for residents and visitors alike.

Marra, a former Williams Bay Village Board trustee, served three terms as Williams Bay Village President from 2011-2017.

"The purpose of addressing the board this evening is to make known to you the request of several residents of our subdivision (Willabay Woods) and others, as well as myself, for you to consider — a matter of resident and visitor safety centering around the area of Geneva Street at the crossing located in front of Bell's Store," said Marra, a retired career 36-year Wisconsin and Illinois law enforcement veteran who retired in 2005 after a 6-1/2 tenure as police chief in Genoa City. "For many years now, residents in our subdivision have themselves experienced, or individually witnessed, some close calls with passing vehicular traffic as they attempted to cross Geneva Street as this location to access the store, especially during the busy summer months. As a former police chief and law enforcement officer here in Walworth County, I made it a point to periodically make visual observations of the flow of traffic during normal and peak travel times, and in doing so have confirmed the concerns of others that this area does indeed present a potential danger to crossing pedestrians during these times, causing me to address this concern with Williams Bay Police Chief [Justin] Timm, who in making his own assessment has advised me that he shares my thoughts in this matter and agreed that it should be brought before the board for consideration and possible future rectification to create a safer crossing ... It is our hope that the board will consider this request and address it through the appropriate ... channels that may apply, Thank you all in advance for any and all consideration that you may give this request."

Other news

In other developments at the Aug. 7 meeting, the Williams Bay Village Board approved:

Rescheduling the Monday, Sept. 4 village board and committee meetings date to Tuesday, Sept. 5 due to the Labor Day national holiday.

Adoption of Resolution R-50-23, setting bi-monthly village board meeting dates for the remainder of 2023 as follows: Monday, Aug. 21; Tuesday, Sept. 5; and Mondays, Sept. 18, Oct. 2, Oct. 16, Nov. 6, Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 18.

Adoption of Resolution R-47-23, granting Temporary Class B Fermented Malt Beverage and Temporary Class B Wine licenses to the Williams Bay Lions Club for its popular annual Corn & Brat Roast fundraiser, slated for Aug. 11-13 at Edgewater Park in downtown Williams Bay. Founded in 1946, the Williams Bay Lions Club has held the Corn & Brat Roast, the largest of its three annual fundraisers, for more than 50 years.

Issuance of original operators licenses to Williams Bay residents Kendra Lynn Knight and Douglas Howard Knight for the Williams Bay Lions Club Corn & Braf Roast.

Issuance of a renewal operators license to Williams Bay resident Harley Douglas Knight for Lucke's Cantina and the Williams Bay Lions Club Corn & Brat Roast.

Issuance of temporary operators licenses to Lake Geneva resident Molly Sanders, Delavan resident Sinan Asani, Oshkosh residents Grace Peterson and Samual J. Thorson. and Williams Bay residents David R. Bach and Steven Gardiner Stratton for the Williams Bay Lions Club Corn & Brat Roast.

