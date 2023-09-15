UNION GROVE — A Burlington man will receive the 2023 Frank Lamping Community Service Award.

Gerry Hancock will receive the award at an outdoors celebration Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Community State Bank, 1500 Main St., Union Grove.

As the award recipient, Hancock will receive $1,000 that he may direct to a local non-profit or service organization of his choice. Hancock selected Union Grove Area Foodbank for the donation.

Inspired by Union Grove native Frank Lamping, the award was created to acknowledge and celebrate a community member who exemplifies positivity, selflessness, leadership and inspires others to give back to the community.

Hancock is the fifth award recipient.

“It takes the kindness of many people to make a community great,” said Hancock. “Union Grove has always embraced me. I just try to do my part and give back.”

Hancock was born and raised in Burlington. He attended St. Charles Grade School and St. Mary’s High School.

After graduating, he went to the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy and began his internship at Hauper Pharmacy in Union Grove.

Over the course of 40 years, Hancock was an intern, pharmacist and then a pharmacy owner. In 2007, the pharmacy was sold to Aurora and Hancock worked there for the final six years of his pharmaceutical career.

Hancock also gave his time and talents to several community organizations.

“Gerry Hancock has overcome adversity with a beautiful blend of positivity, realism, humbleness, willingness and resiliency,” said 2022 Frank Lamping Award Recipient Cary Madrigal, who also serves on the award committee. “His unfaltering attitude towards life and his belief in everyone’s ability to contribute simply embodies the spirit of our beloved friend, Frank Lamping, and for that alone I believe he deserves the Frank Lamping Community Service Award.”

For 39 years, he was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Union Grove, serving as charter president in 1984, then as treasurer for 26 years. He also served as finance chair of St. Robert’s Bellarmine for 22 years.

Hancock was on the boards of the Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and Catholic Central High School, as well as various committees for the village of Union Grove.

From 2013 to 2020, he visited the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove, to serve communion. Weekly, Hancock delivers food to community members in need through the Racine Meals on Wheels program.

“Frank was all about our community, and I believe Gerry encompasses that same mentality,” said Community State Bank Market President Dave Moyer, a longtime friend of Lamping.

Hancock’s award event is from 5 to 7 p.m., with a presentation at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available during the event hours. The general public is invited to attend. Hancock is requesting that all guests please bring a non-perishable food item to support the Union Grove Foodbank.

Best Resorter covers of 2022 show Lake Geneva area at its best Resorter cover: Jan. 5, 2022 Resorter cover: March 30, 2022 Resorter cover: May 4, 2022 Resorter cover: July 6, 2022 Resorter cover: July 27, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 3, 2022 Resorter cover: Aug. 31, 2022 Resorter cover: Sept. 14, 2022 Resorter cover: Nov. 2, 2022 Resorter cover: Dec. 7, 2022