The Williams Bay Village Board approved the passage of several resolutions at its June 19 meeting, including one making a switch in assessor services for the 2,953-resident village.

Making a break from incumbent assessor Associated Appraisal Consultants of Appleton, trustees on June 19 approved the passage of Resolution R-23-23, authorizing a 3-year maintenance contract with Menasha-based Accurate Appraisal LLC for assessment years 2024, 2025 and 2026 at the rate of $18,000 annually, starting Jan. 1, 2024.

Founded 23 years ago, Accurate Appraisal serves 105 Wisconsin municipalities and 22 of the state’s 72 counties, with a 99% client retention rate. Area municipal clients include the City of Burlington, Town of Darien, Town of Delavan, City of Elkhorn, Village of Fontana, Town of Geneva, Town of Richmond, Town of Spring Prairie, Town of Walworth, Village of Walworth and City of Whitewater.

The Williams Bay Village Board also passed Resolution R-27-23, approving an engagement letter for continued auditing services from the Milwaukee office of Baker Tilly U.S., LLP, which has served as the village’s financial auditor since 2018.

The letter of engagement contracts for Baker Tilly to audit the basic financial statements of the Village of Williams Bay for the five years ending Dec. 31, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027 at the cost of $42,000, $44,110, $46,200, $48,300 and $50,400 respectively.

Hazard Mitigation Plan

Trustees approved passage of Resolution R-37-23, adopting Walworth County’s 2022-2026 All Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan, as successor to the county’s original 2009 and updated 2014 Walworth County All Natural Hazards Mitigation Plans.

The scope of the plan, which outlines mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery activities, is limited to natural hazards that pose a threat to people and property in Walworth County. The plan does not address threats of terrorism or man-made hazards such as hazardous materials (HAZMAT) incidents.

Involved in the review and comment process of the plan update were the cities of Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva and Whitewater; the villages of Bloomfield, Darien, East Troy, Fontana, Genoa City, Sharon, Walworth and Williams Bay; Emergency Management directors of adjoining counties; the local American Red Cross chapter; and the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission.

The City of Burlington, primarily located in Racine County, and the Village of Mukwonago, primarily located in Waukesha County, participated in the hazard mitigation planning process in their respective counties.

The 254-page plan consists of six chapters and a map series.

The first chapter offers an overview of the plan and the second chapter presents background information about Walworth County, including its setting, demographic and economic characteristics, climate, natural resources, architectural and historic resources, land use and development trends.

The third chapter addresses special needs populations and groups in Walworth County, while the fourth chapter details a complete inventory of critical facilities in the county.

Natural hazards are reviewed in the fifth chapter, along with estimated losses to buildings, infrastructure and critical facilities.

The final chapter of the plan presents a recommended natural hazards mitigation strategy for Walworth County and its individual municipalities, identifying goals, objectives and policies that will help craft appropriate solutions to the identified problems, as well as various potential options for funding identified projects.

Preparation and adoption of a community mitigation plan is a requirement of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in order for Walworth County and Walworth County municipalities to be eligible for federal mitigation funds under Section 104 of the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2002 and 44 Code of Federal Reguations Part 201.

The multi-jurisdictional plan has been approved by FEMA and the Wisconsin Emergency Management Agency.

Partial funding for the preparation of the initial plan and plan updates was provided by Wisconsin Emergency Management through a grant from the federal Pre-Disaster Mitigation Program. Civi Tek Consulting prepared the initial plan and plan updates.

As part of the passage of Resolution R-37-23, Williams Bay Police Chief Justin P. Timm was appointed as the village representative on the Walworth County Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee.

