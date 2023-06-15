TOWN OF RANDALL — Expect a sea of cutoffs and cowboy hats for four days in July as the largest country music festival in North America returns to Wisconsin.

Country Thunder 2023 has Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Jon Pardi and Cody Johnson headlining Thursday to Sunday, July 20 to 23, at 2305 Richmond Road, town of Randall.

The outdoor music festival also features Lainey Wilson, Parmalee, Carly Pearce, Lonestar, Ashley McBryde and others.

Camping, three stages, vendors and more are expected at the festival grounds this year.

On Wednesday, July 19, campgrounds open for early arrivals from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The front gate and "will call" areas are open July 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Concert Bowl, where the festival and stages are, opens each day at 1 p.m.

Following is the main stage performance schedule, as posted on countrythunder.com/wi.

Thursday, July 20

The Reklaws — 3:30 p.m.

The Washboard Union — 5 p.m.

Chase Matthew — 6:30 p.m.

Parker McCollum — 8 p.m.

Cody Johnson — 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21

John Morgan — 2 p.m.

Halle Kearns — 3:30 p.m.

Hailey Witters — 5 p.m.

Parmalee — 6:30 p.m.

Lainey Wilson — 8 p.m.

Jon Pardi — 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Frank Ray — 2 p.m.

Shane Profitt — 3:30 p.m.

Lonestar — 6:30 p.m.

Carly Pearce — 8 p.m.

Jason Aldean — 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

Mackenzie Carpenter — 2:30 p.m.

Priscilla Block — 4 p.m.

Bailey Zimmerman — 5:30 p.m.

Ashley McBryde — 7 p.m.

Keith Urban — 9 p.m.

Electric Thunder

DJ Slim McGraw takes to the stage at this area of the festival each day after the headliner has performed, July 20-22 from 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.; and July 23 from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Admission

Reserved seating is already sold out for Country Thunder.

Weekend general admission starts at $300, plus fees. General admission for the day is $175, plus fees.

For camping information and more, go to countrythunder.com/wi.

