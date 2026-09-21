Happenings Fascinating & a bit scary: Poe, Pratt & Prohibition-era gangsters part of upcoming Black Point events Steve Targo Sep 21, 2026 23 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Those behind the new programs at Black Point Estate & Gardens have a fondness for a time when seances were popular and a giant sea serpent allegedly slithered through the waters of Geneva Lake.kAm“t249 ~4E@36C[ H6 6>3C246 2== E92E’D 72D4:?2E:?8 2?5 2 3:E D42CJ 23@FE E9:D DA64:2= E:>6 @7 E96 J62C[” D2:5 s2G:5 s6D:>@?6[ D:E6 5:C64E@C 7@C q=24< !@:?E]k^AmkAm}6IE >@?E9[ q=24< !@:?E C@==D @FE E9C66 4FC2E65 6IA6C:6?46D[ H:E9 EH@ @7 E96> D6E 2E E96 9:DE@C:4 `ggg >2?D:@?] %96 4@>>@? E9C625 2>@?8 E96> 2== E9C66 :D E96 ':4E@C:2? tC2]k^Am kAm“x’G6 =@?8 366? :?EC:8F65 3J (:D4@?D:?’D 4@??64E:@? 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Lake Geneva Oktoberfest to feature new events and activities The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 10 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 11 at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive. Antique and classic boat show to be held at Abbey Resort The Geneva Lakes Antique & Classic Boat Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sep… Pair of young Brewers stars 'just scratching the surface' Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy had high praise for Jackson Chourio and Jacob Misiorowski following a win over the Orioles. Lake Geneva approves five-year strategic action plan Managing residential development, supporting a diverse economy, balancing the impact of tourism and enhancing community livability are some of…