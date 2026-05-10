Art Talented Lake Geneva-area students earn awards, scholarship May 10, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Numerous Walworth County high school-aged artists were in the recent Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s Annual Student Art Show.kAm~? pAC:= `e[ E96 7@F?52E:@? <:4<65 @77 E96 7@FC\52J D9@H H:E9 2? 2H2C5D AC6D6?E2E:@? 2E :ED v2==6CJ aab[ H9:49 :D =@42E65 2E aab qC@25 $E][ {2<6 v6?6G2]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 E96 D9@H[ E96 H@C< @7 DEF56?ED H2D 5:DA=2J65 2E E96 82==6CJ]k^AmkAmp>@?8 E96 pAC:= `e 2H2C5 H:??6CD H2D {@FC56D q6C?2= r@CE@D[ @7 q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@= :? (2=H@CE9]k^Am Lourdes Bernal Cortos with her photography, “Moth on Banana,” which was in the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s Student Art Show in April. Submitted, Regional News kAm$96 H@? E96 *@F?8 t>6C8:?8 pCE:DE 2H2C5 7@C “|@E9 @? q2?2?2[” 2 A9@E@8C2A9] p44@C5:?8 E@ 2 AC6DD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 7@F?52E:@?[ r@CE@D 6IA=@C6D A9@E@8C2A9J E9C@F89 7:=> 2?5 5:8:E2= H@C<]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva approves conceptual plans for Hillmoor area Geneva Lakes Family YMCA eyeing Townline Road site for new campus Simple Food Group presents plans for multi-use campus Lake Geneva considers property for police and fire station UAW Local 180, CNH Industrial reach tentative labor contract agreement Ridglan Farms beagles: How and when to adopt one in Wisconsin In-state four-star forward chooses Big 12 school over Wisconsin men's basketball Lakeland Players presenting classic musical ‘Into the Woods’ Racine County decommissions 100-Mile Bike Trail due to safety concerns Cruises, a safari, dinner train: Do something different this Mother’s Day in Lake Geneva Time is running out as the Bills home since 1973 gets closer to a methodical demolition Packers sign veteran quarterback, release Desmond Ridder Why the Packers' new defensive coordinator values 'how' over 'what' Police identify body found along shoreline in Wind Point as missing man Grant funding approved to promote Lake Geneva Pride Weekend kAmr@CE@D H2D @?6 @7 EH@ *@F?8 t>6C8:?8 pCE:DE H:??6CD pAC:= `e] p=D@ C646:G:?8 E96 7@F?52E:@? 2H2C5 H2D p=JDD2 p52>[ @7 q2586C w:89 $49@@= :? {2<6 v6?6G2] p52> H@? 7@C 2? 24CJ=:4 H@C< E:E=65 “%96 w2?8@FE]”k^AmkAm%9:D J62C’D (2=H@CE9 pCED r@F?4:= $49@=2CD9:A C64:A:6?E :D r@??@C #665[ @7 t=<9@C? pC62 w:89 $49@@= :? t=<9@C?]k^Am Connor Reed, with “A Fragile Future,” is the recipient of this year’s Walworth Arts Council Scholarship. 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